Cardi B. Showed Up to Court In a Feather-Laden Black Coat With a Train

Tuesday was just another day at Queens Criminal Court in New York City. That is, until Cardi B. showed up, resplendent in a gigantic, feather-covered, thick black coat—I must point out here that Tuesday felt like New York's warmest day in weeks, so a thick coat was not necessary—with a long, feathery train (yes, a train). As if that wasn't enough of a look, Cardi paired the coat with spiky black heels, a white shirt, and a tie (because, you know, it's court).

Cardi is in court in connection with a felony attempted assault that took place last year; Cardi and two others are accused of getting into a physical fight with two bartenders at a strip club in College Point, as well as plotting an assault against a woman who, it's claimed, had hooked up with Cardi's husband Offset. In June, Cardi plead not guilty to all the charges. She also rejected a plea deal that would have required her to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

Cardi was required to show up to a follow-up appearance today, Dec 10, and show up she did:

Getty Images

Getty Images

The look is part Cruella de Vil, part rich lady in mourning. Side note: Cardi's train is definitely longer than my Christmas tree.

ANGELA WEISS Getty Images

Also, I don't know how she managed to navigate the subway grates in these heels, a feat that I, personally, have never once managed.

David Dee Delgado Getty Images

Cardi's nails were painted a light teal (although one appeared to have broken off), and she covered her face while walking into the courthouse:

ANGELA WEISS Getty Images

The overall look is...well, it's a statement!

