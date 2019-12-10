Vogue 2001
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Dress like a March Sister
image
2
Never Get a Bad Hair Cut Again
image
3
Here's Your Ultimate New Year's Eve Playlist
image
4
Alert: Major Sale on Drew Barrymore's Home Line
image
5
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance

Cardi B. Showed Up to Court In a Feather-Laden Black Coat With a Train

Oh, and spiky heels. And a tie.

image
By Jenny Hollander
us-celebrity-court-cardib
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

Tuesday was just another day at Queens Criminal Court in New York City. That is, until Cardi B. showed up, resplendent in a gigantic, feather-covered, thick black coat—I must point out here that Tuesday felt like New York's warmest day in weeks, so a thick coat was not necessary—with a long, feathery train (yes, a train). As if that wasn't enough of a look, Cardi paired the coat with spiky black heels, a white shirt, and a tie (because, you know, it's court).

Cardi is in court in connection with a felony attempted assault that took place last year; Cardi and two others are accused of getting into a physical fight with two bartenders at a strip club in College Point, as well as plotting an assault against a woman who, it's claimed, had hooked up with Cardi's husband Offset. In June, Cardi plead not guilty to all the charges. She also rejected a plea deal that would have required her to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

Cardi was required to show up to a follow-up appearance today, Dec 10, and show up she did:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

The look is part Cruella de Vil, part rich lady in mourning. Side note: Cardi's train is definitely longer than my Christmas tree.

us-celebrity-court-cardib
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

Also, I don't know how she managed to navigate the subway grates in these heels, a feat that I, personally, have never once managed.

Cardi B Returns To Court To Answer Charges Over Strip Club Incident
David Dee DelgadoGetty Images

Cardi's nails were painted a light teal (although one appeared to have broken off), and she covered her face while walking into the courthouse:

us-celebrity-court-cardib
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

The overall look is...well, it's a statement!

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
image
This Is a Cardi B Ab Appreciation Post
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Street Style
image Pippa Middleton Wears Banana Republic, Jimmy Choo
Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day Katie Holmes Wore a Gorgeous Polka Dot Wrap Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead Katie Holmes Is Stunning in Head-to-Toe Pink Suit
image Katie Holmes Rocks a Western Fringe Jacket
Diana, Princess of Wales wears a wool jumper decorated with Harry Styles Just Channeled Princess Diana
image Katie Holmes Remains the Queen of Fall Fashion
image Katie Holmes Wears Animal Print Boots With Dress
image Katie Holmes Wears Chanel Pinstripe Jeans
image Katie Holmes: A Lesson in Post-Breakup Style
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 29, 2019 Jennifer Aniston Just Wore a Strapless Black Dress