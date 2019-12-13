image
Timothée Chalamet's Pink Suit Is So Similar to ﻿Zendaya's Outfit Three Years Ago

image
By Katherine J Igoe
"Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March Little Women" Premiere At Cinema Gaumont Marignan In Paris
Dominique CharriauGetty Images
    • Chalamet was at the Little Women premiere, and Zendaya wore the outfit three years ago, but we know they play costars in Dune, so maybe they are taking sartorial tips from each other!

        Um, what magical alchemy is this?? As spotted first by PopSugar, not only does Timothée Chalamet look absolutely splendid in his fuchsia suit at the Little Women premiere in France last night—I love a man who embraces colors, and he is slaying—but he also happens to be twinning with a similar look that Zendaya Coleman wore in 2016. Check it out, the resemblance is uncanny. And somehow BOTH pulled it off.

        Zendaya wore hers to the Humane Society's To The Rescue Gala on May 1, 2016, in California. Her suit is Siriano Pre-Fall 2016, and she wore it with "Giuseppe Zanotti Design Slingback Metallic Sandals and a Rolex Datejust Oyster 36 mm Steel, Yellow Gold and Diamonds Watch." Chalamet's was Stella McCartney and he wore it with a "Nouvel Heritage Large Lace White Gold Ring, a Vita Fede Marianne Chain Link Necklace, and a mini Eiffel Tower keychain accessory wrapped around his finger" (the latter of which basically broke the Internet, it was so cute).

        Ok but seriously, have they been talking about fashion? Zendaya is playing Chalamet's love interest in Dune, so, like, we know they're colleagues. Or is Chalamet, like the rest of us, so blown away by Zendaya's effortless style that he just had to have it? (Can it be both? I'd love for it to be both.) Honestly the only real difference is that Zendaya wore the shirt underneath buttoned up, her pants are a bit longer, and her blazer's more fitted. Otherwise, the similarity is uncanny.

        Here are their full looks. Zendaya in 2016:

        The Humane Society Of The United States' To The Rescue Gala - Arrivals
        JB LacroixGetty Images

        And Chalamet in 2019:

        "Les Quatre Filles Du Docteur March Little Women" Premiere At Cinema Gaumont Marignan In Paris
        Dominique CharriauGetty Images

        Wondrous.

