Troian Bellisario Recycled Her Wedding Dress For the Golden Globes

Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario pulled off a truly epic rewear at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The actress walked the red carpet wearing her own wedding dress (or half of it, anyway). She beamed as she posed for pictures alongside her husband, Suits star Patrick J. Adams. And yes, if that name sounds familiar, it's because Adams played Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's love interest on the USA legal drama.

Bellisario, who starred as Spencer Hastings for seven seasons on Pretty Little Liars, wore a gorgeous Cortana Bridal gown for her 2016 wedding to Adams.

Bellisario took to Instagram after the ceremony to share a sweet (and adorably silly) picture with her husband—and to reveal the special detail about her look from the night.

"Wore half my wedding dress. Home by 11. Eating ice cream. Happy #goldenglobes2020," she captioned the photo.

For the Golden Globes, Bellisario paired the high-waisted, pleated Cortana Bridal skirt with a beige, silk tank top.

On her wedding day, however, Bellisario paired the skirt with a silky ivory top with a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves.

Bellisario and Adams welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aurora, in October 2018.

