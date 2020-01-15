image
Amazon Is Selling a Wantdo Winter Jacket for Under $60

Excuse moi?

I'm not going to sugarcoat it for you: It’s really cold outside. Unless you’re living somewhere warm and sunny (um, hi, jealous!), your closet is probably jam-packed with camis to layer underneath piles of sweaters, shearling-lined jackets, and peacoats. But if that isn't cutting it for you and you’re looking to add another coat to your collection, Wantdo’s down jacket is worth adding to your cart.

Filled with a combination of feathers and duck down material, this jacket is designed to keep you warm and cozy all winter long. This style features elastic cuffs and a snug hood to block cold air while its quilted design will keep the jacket’s fill from leaking through the seams.

Perhaps the jacket's most impressive feature is its packability. Instead of cluttering your cubicle or gym locker with a clunky coat, you can compress Wantdo’s jacket into its complementary pouch and slip it into your bag. This style is available in several colors, so you can find an option that matches your personal style.

Oh, and did I mention this coat is currently on Amazon for under $60? With over 3,000 positive reviews and an “Amazon’s Choice” badge, you can rest assured you’re getting the most bang for your buck. It’s hard to find a top-notch sweater for this cheap, so don't think twice.

