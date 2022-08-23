Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fall and winter are my favorite seasons, and not just because of the cozy vibes and flavored lattes—I absolutely love fall and winter fashion. And while cardigans, denim jackets, and cozy sweaters are essential to that wardrobe, one category in particular has a special place in my heart: Boots. I look forward to unveiling my extensive boot collection each and every year, and I positively live in them as soon as the weather gets cold.

However, a truly high-quality pair of boots can be difficult to identify. Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis says, "When consumers are looking for a good pair of boots, I think it’s important to not jump in blind and to know what you’re looking for. There are so many brands and styles, it’s easy to get overwhelmed."

And while many of us are on a budget these days, Nearis says that looking for quality—even if that means adjusting to a higher price point—will always benefit you in the long run. "Whether you are looking for a dressier knee-high boot or an everyday ankle bootie, I’m a firm believer in investing in great footwear, especially if you’re working on your feet," she advises. "Cheap boots or shoes will have a short wear life and they will kill your feet by the end of the night." And ultimately, if you buy cheap style after cheap style and constantly need to replace your boots, you'll end up spending more money than you would have if you'd invested in one high-quality pair.

Because of how overwhelming boot shopping can be, we've tapped Nearis for her expertise on how to find your next pair of boots. We've also compiled some of the best boots money can buy, no matter what type of boots you're into.

What to Look for

Nearis says that when it comes to shopping for a new pair boots, there are three main details customers should focus on. The first is the "quality of the leather (or faux leather), the stitching (no flaws), and the zipper." After all, you don't want to invest in a new pair only to have them rip shortly after.

The second detail she says to look into is "sturdiness and support of the heel" in order to prevent both damage to the shoe and injury to yourself.

Finally, she advises that customers "pay attention to the fit," adding, "Many times we get swayed by how shoes look on us during a quick try-on that we don’t think 'could I spend hours in this boot and not be miserable?' Make sure you know if you have a wider foot or don’t do well in certain leathers like patent (which tends to run tighter). Being comfortable and confident in a boot that makes you stand tall and feel good is the most important!"

The Best Chelsea Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Christian Vierig)

Did you know that Chelsea boots are originally a British style developed for Queen Victoria in 1837? Since then, the style has become popular worldwide for royals, musicians, and everyday people alike, and that popularity shows no signs of abating. Keep reading for some of the best Chelsea boots around—they'll quickly leave you daydreaming of when to wear them and how to style your Chelsea boots.

Crockett and Jones Bonnie Chestnut Burnished Calf $725 at us.crockettandjobes.com (opens in new tab) Celebrity fashion stylist and costume designer Alexandra Imgruth says that this brand is her go-to for Chelsea boots. The boots brand is, after all, a British one. Thus, in Imgruth's words, "it's always best to get it from the source." (opens in new tab) Clarks Verona Ease Bootie $5o at dsw.com (opens in new tab) According to Imgruth, a Chelsea boot with a low heel is known as a Cuban heel. This slight alteration on the traditional style is an excellent way of adding some height to your look, and the price tag on this particular pair can't be beat.

The Best Ankle Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

Everybody needs a good pair of ankle boots (or a few). The style is incredibly versatile and can be worn throughout the fall and winter, and even during the warmer months! Below, two of our editors talk about their go-to ankle boots and what makes them so irresistible.

(opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Winnie Ankle Bootie $170 at samedelman.com (opens in new tab) Marie Claire Editorial Fellow Brooke Knappenberger loves this pair, writing, "Everyone needs a pair of simple black ankle boots in their closet, and this Sam Edelman pair is mine. These quickly become my most-worn shoes in the fall since their super sleek style goes with almost everything I own. Plus, the low heel makes them comfy enough to wear to work!" (opens in new tab) Rothy's The Merino Ankle Boot $245 at rothys.com (opens in new tab) Our Director of Content Strategy, Jenny Hollander, is a big fan of this pair from Rothy's. "I'm obsessed with how Rothy's manages to rejig traditional styles into comfy, minimalist hero shoes—the kind you'll reach for every time you walk out the door, whether you're walking the dog or going out for a fancy dinner," she says. "For spring and summer, I love their flats, but for fall and winter, I'm a big fan of their Merino ankle boots. They're far more comfortable than a regular ankle boot, and will last you season after season."

The Best Cowboy Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

No matter where you live, the classic Western cowboy boot is always a chic statement shoe that's bound to induce compliments and head-turns. I love wearing the style as a summer boot, but it works all year round and can be paired with skirts, dresses, leggings, and jeans.

(opens in new tab) Steve Madden Hayward White Leather Boot $160 at stevemadden.com (opens in new tab) Reviewers love these boots, raving that they're comfortable, soft, and true to size. Plus, they say that they match with everything and are easy to clean. Thursday Boot Co. Rodeo Boot $199 at thursdayboots.com (opens in new tab) I love my cowboy boots from Thursday Boot Co. Not only are they incredibly well-made, but they're shockingly comfortable and durable. I can spend all day walking in them without my feet hurting, and I always get compliments when I do!

The Best Combat Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Christian Vierig)

I love combat boots. They easily add a tough, more balanced edge to an otherwise traditionally feminine outfit. Pair them with a dress or skirt, or use them to dress down your lace and silk ensembles.

(opens in new tab) Phillip Lim Kate Lug Sole Combat Boot $595 at fwrd.com (opens in new tab) Beauty Editor Samantha Holender adores these combat boots. She says, "There's truly no shoe I get more wear out of. These boots are unbelievably comfortable (I walk miles in them) and go with just about everything. I love that they look just chunky enough, but don't weigh 1,000 pounds." (opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Emebrila Lug Sole Lace-Up Boot Visit Site (opens in new tab) I positively live in these lace-up boots every fall and winter. They match with everything, are surprisingly comfortable, and because of their heel, they lend a sophisticated element to any outfit.

The Best Over-the-Knee Boots

(Image credit: Getty/ Edward Berthelot)

Over-the-knee boots and thigh-highs have quite a sultry reputation, but wearing them doesn't need to be a costume-like statement. As the weather gets cooler, I love pairing my sky-high boots with short skirts because of the warmth these boots provide. I also tend to contrast the tough leather look with pastels, cotton clothing, and other gentle details to provide a bit of balance. (If you're wondering what to wear with thigh-high boots, we have a guide for that too.)

(opens in new tab) Stuart Weitzman Keelan City Boot $299 at stuartweitzman.com (opens in new tab) These top-rated boots fit comfortably and true-to-size, according to several reviews. One raves, "Finally bought SW boots after years of hearing how much friends and family loved them. I am really happy with them—they are beautiful, comfortable, and clearly so well made." (opens in new tab) Larroude The Kate $450 at shopbop.com (opens in new tab) Nearis calls this "the most amazing knee high pair of boots" for how "stylish and sexy" they are. She also points out that the brand, Larroude, was founded by former editor and creative director Marina Larroude. (opens in new tab)

The Best Winter Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Christian Vierig)

Winter boots get a bad reputation for being clunky, garish, and purely utilitarian, but, in reality, there are countless chic options on the market that go beyond your run-of-the-mill snow boot. Winter boots now come in all colors and styles, so you can trudge through the slush while without sacrificing an ounce of glamour.

(opens in new tab) Dr. Martens Leonore $160 at zappos.com (opens in new tab) This is another option Brooke Knappenberger swears by. "Every winter, I always dreaded having to wear clunky snow boots, but then I found this pair," she says. "These Dr. Martens saved my life during my first NYC winter! They are lined with faux fur, making them super warm, and the leather is a breeze to clean--a must for salted sidewalks. I love how these have every benefit of snow boots but won't cramp my style." (opens in new tab) Proenza Schouler Lug Sole Shearling Ankle Boots $438 at fwrd.com (opens in new tab) These winter boots are Style Director Sara Holzman's favorite at the moment. Lined with lamb shearling for extra warmth, they bring together function and design with their platform rubber sole, which is perfect for navigating icy streets.

The Best Rain Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

Having always lived in relatively rainy places, I'm pretty accustomed to a storm here and there, and I only ever mind a surprise shower when I'm wearing the wrong footwear. Trying to navigate a maze of puddles is incredibly anxiety-inducing if you're wearing leather, white shoes, or suede, but can be a worry-free—and even delightful—experience when you're wearing a good pair of rainboots. Check out our favorite rainy day options so that the next time it rains, you'll feel free to splash around like you did when you were a kid.

(opens in new tab) Wet Knot Surrey Waterproof Wellington Boot Visit Site (opens in new tab) I have these, and I love them. Their height and bright yellow color is classic, and it looks fabulous with an all-black or neutral outfit. (opens in new tab) Hunter Original Chelsea Rain Boot $100 at dsw.com (opens in new tab) This is another favorite from my personal collection. Everybody needs a good pair of short rain boots, in my opinion. They're handy for when you want your rain boots to blend in with the rest of your outfit, or for days when spotted showers are expected and you need a rain boot that doesn't look like a rain boot.

The Best Hiking Boots

(Image credit: Getty/Edward Berthelot)

One of my favorite weekend activities is getting away from the bustling city and embarking on a hike. The fresh air and exercise always leave me feeling energized and refreshed, but it's easy to forget the importance of wearing the right gear for these expeditions. Wearing the right hiking boots is essential for preventing injury and protecting your feet from the elements, so it's best to not only invest in a pair, but also to choose a high-quality option. Below, some of the best hiking boots money can buy, which will keep you safe and leave you free to hike to heart's content.

(opens in new tab) Topo Athletic Trailventure 2 Hiking Boots $160 at rei.com (opens in new tab) These hiking boots have served me well on countless hikes in a variety of countries and climates, from Cuba to Ireland to Iceland to the U.S. Not only are they comfortable, but their traction ensures that I feel secure on all sorts of terrain, even in the pouring rain. (opens in new tab) Altra Lone Peak Hiker Hiking Boots $150 at rei.com (opens in new tab) This pair has a very impressive online rating. One customer, who says she's been hiking for decades, called them "the most comfortable hiking boots ever, ever, ever," and said she loved them so much that she was going to dispose of her other hiking boots. Now that's what I call commitment.

