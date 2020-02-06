image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Holds Caucus Night Watch Party In Iowa
2
Thoughts From a First-Time Caucus-Goer
Woman addressing her team
3
How to Lead a Big Meeting With Confidence
image
4
This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long
image
5
The Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes Wore Two Totally Different Outfits In One Evening

She stopped by Fendi and Zimmerman events for Fashion Week.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream
JP YimGetty Images
    • That same day, judging by Zimmerman's Instagram Stories, she also attended a Zimmermann launch party in a totally different outfit.

        New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2020 is about to start, and fashion star Katie Holmes is out and about attending launch parties and fashion shows galore. Oh, and, she looks amazing, but you knew that already.

        Multicolor Chenille Dress
        Multicolor Chenille Dress
        FENDI
        $3,290.00
        SHOP IT

        Yesterday, she attended two events. At the Fendi's The Launch of Solar Dream—which apparently launched the brand's new collections and had an interactive installation—Holmes accessorized her pretty Fendi multicolor chenille dress with a light yellow bag and pretty blue pumps.

        She also paired the look with chunky gold necklaces that she's been favoring a lot lately. Oh, and her dress is shoppable, FYI, for a perfect office-to-party look.

        Here's a look at the full-length outfit:

        Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream
        JP YimGetty Images

        At some point in the evening, at the Zimmermann party at Don Angie in New York, Holmes was wearing a totally different outfit into what looked like a patterned shirtdress, with sunglasses hanging casually off of her outfit. It looks like she kept the same chunky necklaces, which complemented the neckline of the dress perfectly. It's a little hard to tell, since the photo is black and white, if the dress is currently for sale (or if it's bespoke), but either way she looks amazing.

        Here's the shot from Zimmermann's Instagram Stories:

        image
        ZimmermannInstagram

        So cute.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Katie Holmes Is 'Flaunt' Magazine's Cover Star
        image
        Katie Holmes Stuns in a White Oversize Coat
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
        image
        Every Look From Michael Kors' Spring 2020 Show
        image
        Every Look From Coach's Spring 2020 Runway Show
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Celebrated Sexiness
        image Kendall Jenner Partied in a Blazer and No Pants
        Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019 Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
        Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2019 Show Live
        Miu Miu - Runway RTW - Spring 2017 - Paris Fashion Week How to Stream Miu Miu's Fall '19 Show
        image Karl Lagerfeld's Final Chanel Show Was Stunning
        image
        The Sheerest, Most Edgy Runway Looks This Fall
        image
        The Best Street Style at Paris Fashion Week