image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Blunt on Growing Up With a Stutter
image
2
All the Celebs Sitting Front Row at NYFW
image
3
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
4
Nailed It: The Ultimate Guide to a Better Manicure
image
5
Your Girlfriend Will Approve of These Chic Gifts

Watch the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2020 Show via This Livestream

Catch all the runway action right from your couch.

image
By Marina Liao
Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show
JP YimGetty Images

Michael Kors will be kicking off the final day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 12. Though not much is known about his fall 2020 collection (everything is kept under wraps until showtime!), we can expect an A-list front row and famous model faces to grace the runway. In the past, models such as Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Ashley Graham have strutted their looks down the catwalk.

For his spring 2020 collection, Kors drew inspiration from the 1940s. Will he stick to a similar time period for fall 2020 or change tunes completely? Tune back in, via this livestream, at 10 a.m. EST tomorrow to check out what exactly went down at the show.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
Kate Re-Wears Michael Kors for First Day of School
image
Every Look From Michael Kors' Spring 2020 Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
image
Check Out Proenza Schouler's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Oscar De La Renta Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Look From Anna Sui's Fall 2020 Collection
image
See Longchamp's Fall 2020 Runway Collection Here
image
Tory Burch Released a New Bag Style
image
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
Our Favorite Fall 2020 Runway Looks
Robyn Rihanna Fenty And Linda Fargo Celebrate The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman
Stars Hit Up the NYFW After-Parties
image A Livestream to Tory Burch's Fall 2020 Runway Show
Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream Katie Holmes Wears Two Outfits In One Evening