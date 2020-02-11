Watch the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2020 Show via This Livestream

Michael Kors will be kicking off the final day of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 12. Though not much is known about his fall 2020 collection (everything is kept under wraps until showtime!), we can expect an A-list front row and famous model faces to grace the runway. In the past, models such as Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Ashley Graham have strutted their looks down the catwalk.

For his spring 2020 collection, Kors drew inspiration from the 1940s. Will he stick to a similar time period for fall 2020 or change tunes completely? Tune back in, via this livestream, at 10 a.m. EST tomorrow to check out what exactly went down at the show.



