The fashion crowd is off to Milan for fashion week, and the lucky ones will be able to attend Gucci's fall 2020 show on Wednesday, February 19. Creative Director Alessandro Michele will be showing his latest fall/winter collection, though not much has been revealed. Gucci's Instagram account has released some teaser videos ahead of the show, which feature porcelain dolls, toy carousels, and dollhouses. Will the theme for the collection touch on childhood? Nostalgia? Fantasy? We'll just have to wait and see.



If you know anything about Gucci, it's that its creative director isn't afraid to experiment and go outside of the fashion show box. In the past, he has sent models out while holding replicas of their own heads and had them debut the collection on a conveyor belt-like runway. Whatever absurdity and wonderfulness Michele dreams of next will shock and impress everyone. Watch everything go down via the livestream, below.

