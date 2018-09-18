image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
Meghan Markle Gives Interview Before Royal Wedding
image
3
Harry Styles Smooched a Goat for Gucci
image
4
Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys
image
5
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week

Harry Styles Snuggling Farm Animals for Gucci Is the News Cycle We Deserve

Your weekly dose of goat news.

image
image
Courtesy of Gucci

Tuesdays are tough even when they don't begin with the news that Stormy Daniels compared the president’s junk to a Nintendo character, so let’s take a palate cleanser: In a second set of photos for Gucci, Harry Styles—pop star, Adonis, Second Coming of Mick Jagger But Woker—has posed around an Italian villa in colorful jacquard while cuddling baby goats, lambs, and piglets. I feel like these photos are a beautiful helicopter, ready to airlift us out of incessant push notifications about the Supreme Court nomination, the flooding resulting from Hurricane Florence, and the president’s cursèd Toad peen.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The photos are for Gucci’s 2019 Cruise collection, and were taken in the 16th-century villa near Viterbo, Italy, according to a press release. You may recall that earlier this year, Styles appeared in his first Gucci campaign, for Fall Winter 2018, in a fish and chip shop accompanied by a pet chicken. But this go-round, it’s even better because the goat actually licks Harry Styles in the face (so lucky).

This story has everything: Goats (for which MarieClaire.com has a proven affinity)! Harry Styles! Playful and well-tailored menswear!

See the photos below:

image
Courtesy of Gucci
image
Courtesy of Gucci
image
Courtesy of Gucci
image
Courtesy of Gucci
image
Courtesy of Gucci
Related Stories
white young goat
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Goat
Jon Stewart Adopted Some Runaway Goats

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Best Emmys After-Party Dresses
image The 9 Nakedest Looks from the 2018 Emmy Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Truth Behind Being a Celebrity Stylist
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
The Prettiest Jewelry from the Emmys Red Carpet
image Keri Russell Wore the Sexiest Dress at the Emmys
image Tiffan Haddish's Emmys Dress Has a Special Meaning
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Emmys
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show Everything We Know About the VSFS So Far
image Kendall Jenner Just Walked the Burberry Runway
image
Delicate Jewelry You Can Wear Every Day