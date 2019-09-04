image
Sam Smith Wore Gucci Heels on the Red Carpet

image
By Marina Liao
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

Your first pair of heels will always have a special place in your heart. (Whether you wear it again or not is debatable—yes, I'm looking at you, eighth grade prom heels). More on that later, though, because I wanted to bring to your attention: Sam Smith. No one was more stoked about wearing heels this week than Sam. The musician attended the GQ Men of The Year Awards in London and wore a spiffy black suit with a lacy see-through button-down shirt.

Instead of loafers or brogues, Smith chose a pair of (what looked like) patent leather ankle boots with a nice two to three-inch (just my guess!) heel. What made this heel moment so special was the fact it was Sam's first time wearing heels to an award show.

He shared a photo of the shoes on Instagram, writing, "There was a time where I thought I'd never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels." He even added "They'll always be my virgin heels." Like I said before, everyone remembers their first pair of heels.

The Gucci boot worked itself seamlessly into his button-down outfit, and Smith looked stunning on the red carpet. The singer clearly loved his look too; he turned one leg out ever so slightly to show off his shoes to the photographers.

Sam working the boots on the red carpet:

GQ Men Of The Year 2019
Barcroft MediaGetty Images

GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Karwai TangGetty Images

Get your own pair of Gucci boots:

Worsh Chelsea Boot
Gucci nordstrom.com
$1,250.00
SHOP IT
Ebal Double Buckle Boot
Gucci nordstrom.com
$1,250.00
SHOP IT
Logo Embellished Ankle Boots
Gucci net-a-porter.com
$1,690.00
SHOP IT
Worsh Buckle Bootie
Gucci nordstrom.com
$1,250.00
SHOP IT

