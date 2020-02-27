image
Watch Loewe's Fall 2020 Runway Show With This Livestream

Keep an eye out for the bags.

image
By Marina Liao
Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018
Peter WhiteGetty Images

Last season, Jonathan Anderson described his spring 2020 collection for Loewe as "aristocratic" and "poetic," sending out runway looks that ranged from a sheer lace dress to ruffled collars and peplum see-through skirts. The collection was pretty and romantic, appealing to everyone, and ranged from the familiar to the new. Aside from the clothes, accessories have played a large part in the brand's name recognition. Loewe's puzzle bags are one of the most sought-after pieces by the fashion crowd.

Anderson will debut his fall 2020 collection tomorrow, which will no doubt introduce us to more lust-worthy accessories and RTW looks. Not much has been revealed yet about the show, except this one Instagram teaser. Tune into the fall 2020 show via the livestream, below, to see what happens.

