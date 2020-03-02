As quickly as Paris Fashion Week began, it'll just as quickly conclude on March 3. One of the more highly anticipated shows that will show on this final day is Chanel. It's up to Virginie Viard to tell the tale of the Chanel woman for fall 2020. (Last season, for its spring 2020 couture show, Viard paid tribute to Gabrielle and her sisters' formative years at the Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine in Corrèze.)

Though we don't know much about the fall collection yet, you can expect an appearance by of-the-moment model Kaia Gerber and a mix of Chanel's iconic silhouettes and fabrications with the new. Pay attention to not only the ensembles, but to the accessories as well because Chanel will lead the charge in determining the next It handbag. Tune into the show with a front row view via the livestream, below. The runway event starts promptly at 4:30 a.m. EST.

