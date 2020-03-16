The Metropolitan Museum of Art is officially "indefinitely postponing" the Met Gala, one of fashion's most highly anticipated events of the year. (The event was scheduled to take place on May 4.) No alternative dates for the Met Gala have been given as of yet, though this decision won't come as a surprise to many. The Met itself had announced it would be closed "until further notice" after two employees showed symptoms of the coronavirus, and it shared with Vogue that "all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed."

Anna Wintour released a statement, saying, "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

The decision to cancel the Met Gala follows suit as New York City attempts to curb the spread of the virus. Social distancing has become the new norm for most people, as is working from home. Retailers like Aritzia, Nike, and Outdoor Voices have closed down their stores, and restaurant and bars are only servicing takeout and delivery. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even advised that gatherings of 50 people or more should be cancelled for the next eight weeks.

