UNIQLO Launches Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection

The collection will be available on May 25th.

By Shelby Comroe
billie x takashi murakami
Uniqlo

UNIQLO has announced its newest limited-edition UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) collaboration between Grammy-award-winning musician Billie Eilish and contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. The global pop sensation—who won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album this year (casual)—is also known for her signature style. Takashi Murakami is a world renowned artist who is widely known for his high-profile projects with luxury and streetwear fashion brands, as well as his collaborations with musicians, making this a match made in cool fashion heaven. This will not be Eilish and Murakami's first project together, however: The artist directed Eilish's 2019 music video "You Should See Me in a Crown" (which has over more than 68 million views on Youtube, which again, casual).

The Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection will be available for purchase on May 25th at Uniqlo.com. The collection will be priced from $9.90 to $14.90 and will be available in a range of men's, women's, and kid's sizes.

uniqlo x billie eilish
Uniqlo
uniqlo x billie eilish
Uniqlo

uniqlo x billie eilish
Uniqlo
uniqlo x billie eilish
Uniqlo

The collection reflects Eilish's love for streetwear, which has become a huge part of her signature look. The T-shirts will feature graphics combining Murakami's iconic flowers and Eilish's symbol, the "Blohsh." Designs will also include a collage of Eilish's photos, a sketch taken from her music video and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo. The goal of the Billie Eilish X Takashi Murakami UT Collection is to showcase their artistic perspectives while combining their unique styles.

billie eilish x takashi murakami
Uniqlo

“Two of the most influential global creators come together as a new expression of art for all,” commented John C Jay, President of Global Creative for UNIQLO, of the collection in a press release. And we can't wait.

