Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have "Hit Their Stride" at Work and at Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a plethora of public appearances in recent weeks. Rather than attending events together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have favored solo appearances on behalf of organizations and charities they support individually. But Meghan and Harry's solo appearances are very much intentional, and feed into their success as a couple, a new report has claimed.

"It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," an alleged friend of the couple told People.

Meanwhile, a "royal insider" told the publication, "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals—not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

Discussing why this new approach had been working for the Sussexes, a friend told the outlet, "An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess' priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages." They continued, "But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work."

"What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as allowing Meghan and Harry to focus on their own projects, the solo approach has been beneficial for them as parents. "[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children," their friend explained.

An insider also claimed that solo outings help the Sussexes avoid any accusations of one or the other allegedly stealing the spotlight. "The truth is, this couple is damned if they do, damned if they don’t," the insider said.

Fans of the couple needn't worry, though, as Meghan and Harry reportedly plan on making plenty of joint appearances in the future. "With their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, as well as their foundation-led events, it is still evident they show up together for the causes they jointly support," a royal insider told People. "What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary.”