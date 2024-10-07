How Princess Diana's Sisters Have Remained Close to Prince Harry and Prince William
"The aunts looked thrilled to see their warring nephews."
Both Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly remained close to Princess Diana's family, including her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.
In August, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, the husband of Diana's sister Jane. For his visit, Harry stayed with Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, at Princess Diana's ancestral home of Althorp House. And according to a new report by the Daily Mail, both Harry and William remain close to the Spencer clan.
In spite of any potential royal rift between Harry and William, "their mother's family continues to quietly support them separately," the outlet claimed.
The publication pointed to several recent events at which Princess Diana's relatives have shown their support for William and Harry. In September, William paid a visit to the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, England, which is where he originally gained his wings in 2008. For the Prince of Wales' return to RAF Cranwell, Lady Sarah was in attendance.
In May, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for a tenth anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games. As reported by the Daily Mail, Harry was joined by both Lady Jane and Earl Spencer at the event, and "once inside he was seen smiling as he embraced his aunt and uncle before taking his seat next to them."
When Harry and William united to commemorate their late mother's 60th birthday in 2021, Diana's siblings were also in attendance. The royal brothers unveiled a new statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in tribute to their mom.
"The aunts looked thrilled to see their warring nephews and greeted them with an affectionate kiss on the cheek and a hug," the Daily Mail reported. "Lady Sarah beamed as she held onto Harry's shoulder and appeared to whisper something into his ear."
Regardless of what is going on between Prince William and Prince Harry and the Royal Family, Princess Diana's siblings appear to have remained endlessly supportive of the royal brothers.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
