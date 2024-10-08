Prince Harry Reveals One Thing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Share With Mom Meghan Markle
Lucky kids.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet out of the public eye, but at the recent WellChild Awards, the duke shared a sweet tidbit about one of the traits his children share with their mom.
The Duke of Sussex, who turned 40 last month, told Hello! that both Archie and Lilibet, nicknamed Lili, "have been blessed with their mother's thick hair."
According to the magazine's chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, who spoke with Prince Harry at the event, "he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers."
While the kids made appearances in the duke and duchess's 2022 Netflix documentary, the couple has not shared any updated photos of the prince and princess. However, in little Lili's first birthday photo, she shows off red hair just like her dad and big brother Archie.
Back when he was a baby in Windsor, Prince Archie seemed to take a liking to some fellow gingers at a playdate, with a source telling the Express at the time, "Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies."
Prince Harry—who shared a FaceTime call with his kids in a video exclusively shared with Marie Claire last week—also shared some other insights about Archie and Lilibet during his recent trips to NYC and London.
At the WellChild Awards, Harry shared that Lili shared a favorite stuffed toy with a young boy at the event, which honored seriously ill children. "My daughter Lili has these loveys," the duke told 6-year-old Noah Nicholson, who was clutching a stuffed giraffe at the event.
"I've got at least six spare," Harry added.
During his speech at the Clinton Global Initiative's meeting in NYC, the Duke of Sussex revealed that Archie and Lilibet are the photo on his phone's wallpaper. “My lock screen is a picture of my kids. What’s yours? Prince Harry asked the audience before he launched into a discussion about the dangers of the online world for today's kids and parents.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
