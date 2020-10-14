The ever-busy Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her latest appearance on Wednesday, October 14. She visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College in London, which is part of the charity Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research to hear about the work that they're doing in reducing rates of miscarriages, stillbirths, and premature births. This event on her royal schedule came just a week after she and Prince William met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace.
For the visit to the research center, Kate chose a deep blue, long-sleeve midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with matching colored pumps from Prada. (This is Kate's power color IMO as she not only looks great in the hue, but wears it often—she also wore blue to meet President Zelensky.) She chose to accessorize with a black leather belt and carried no bag as she, at one point, was spotted slipping on a white lab coat and peering into a microscope. In following with the COVID-19 guidelines, Kate also donned a blue floral face mask from the label Amaia.
Her outfit was simple and clean, which suited this formal visit to the research center. If you love her look, shop similar pieces, below.