Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and 1 Cheeky Zoom Call
2
The Only Prime Day Deals You Should Care About
3
Enduring Breast Cancer in a Covid-19 World
4
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways
5
White Women on Why They Voted for Trump in 2016

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Kate Middleton Keeps It Simple in a Blue Dress for Her Latest Outing

She wore a matching blue floral face mask.

By Marina Liao
the duchess of cambridge visits tommy's research centre
WPA PoolGetty Images

The ever-busy Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her latest appearance on Wednesday, October 14. She visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College in London, which is part of the charity Tommy's National Centre for Miscarriage Research to hear about the work that they're doing in reducing rates of miscarriages, stillbirths, and premature births. This event on her royal schedule came just a week after she and Prince William met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace.

For the visit to the research center, Kate chose a deep blue, long-sleeve midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with matching colored pumps from Prada. (This is Kate's power color IMO as she not only looks great in the hue, but wears it often—she also wore blue to meet President Zelensky.) She chose to accessorize with a black leather belt and carried no bag as she, at one point, was spotted slipping on a white lab coat and peering into a microscope. In following with the COVID-19 guidelines, Kate also donned a blue floral face mask from the label Amaia.

britain royals health
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTHGetty Images
britain royals health
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTHGetty Images

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Her outfit was simple and clean, which suited this formal visit to the research center. If you love her look, shop similar pieces, below.

Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Velvet Torch nordstromrack.com
$26.97
SHOP IT
The Etsuko Dress
The Etsuko Dress
M.M.Lafleur mmlafleur.com
$135.00
SHOP IT
Petite Square-Neck Sweater Dress
Petite Square-Neck Sweater Dress
Banana Republic gapfactory.com
$59.99
SHOP IT
Turtleneck Flare Dress
Turtleneck Flare Dress
Ann Taylor anntaylor.com
$129.00
SHOP IT
Related Stories
Kate Middleton Wears Sleek Gown for Virtual Awards
Kate Middleton Dresses Up in Emilia Wickstead
Kate Wore a Necklace in Tribute to Her Children
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
Kate Middleton Can Make Anything Look Royally Good
The Coat Styles You'll Always Find Meghan Wearing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Found: Meghan Markle's Anine Bing Striped Pants
Meghan Markle's Favorite Reeboks Are On Sale Now
Shop Meghan Markle's Casual LA Summer Dress
Shop the Shoe Brands Meghan Markle Loves
Kate Middleton's Dreamy Summer Dress Is Only $69
$42 Meghan Markle-Inspired Earrings Are Available
Meghan Wore Blue Denim in Archie's Birthday Video
Meghan Markle's Top 5 Favorite Jewelry Brands