Chanel Taps Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton for New Podcast

Listen up: Chanel has just added a new cultural series to its 3.55 podcast lineup. Inspired by "the house’s heritage of playing a role in 'what happens next'" as we enter the new year, Chanel Connects serves as an intimate conversation on the future of our culture. Launching on January 15th on Spotify, Apple, and the Chanel 3.55 page, Chanel Connects invites creatives to reflect on the unique challenges of 2020 and how to move forward in 2021 as the art world prepares to reopen in such a different world. “While galleries, stages and studios have been dark, artists have not stopped creating and imagining new ways forward,” said Yana Peel, Global Head of Arts and Culture at Chanel. “It’s a prescient reminder to continue supporting the arts, championing what’s next and celebrating work that has the power to transform lives and wider society” she added.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Shelby Comroe Shelby Comroe is a Fashion Assistant at Marie Claire who works on new editorials, trends, looks, shoots, accessories, and everything else in the world of fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This past year has taught us to do things differently and as the world begins to reopen, the question of what that looks like and what the future holds is on everyone's minds. To help navigate the unknown Chanel Connects pairs together talent from all different disciplines ranging from film, art, architecture, dance, music, and fashion to discuss the future. Podcast participants include friends of the house such as Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton, and more. The seven episode series features a mix of established and emerging talent who engage in conversations ranging from elevating Black entrepreneurs, how technology is changing us, and creativity and imagination during a pandemic.