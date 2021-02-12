Katie Holmes's Frame Boots Are On Sale for President's Day

In honor of President's Day, Frame is taking an extra 25 percent off its sale section now through February 15th. The Los Angeles-based brand might be known for its stylish (and surprisingly comfortable!) jeans, but we're personally eying its Le Canon Boots.

Le Canon Boot Noir Frame

We initially spotted these chic boots on Katie Holmes in December—who's our forever style icon, TBH—and it was love at first sight. Made with smooth yet durable leather, this pair can be worn year-round (yes, even during those harsh winter days). Decked out with a tall silhouette and classic rounded toe, this pair gives us major riding boot vibes. Yet the rubber heel also gives the classic shape a modern edge.



On sale for $383 (the extra discount is applied during checkout), aren't exactly what we'd call cheap, but they're incredibly versatile, so you'll get a lot of use out of them. Go for an effortlessly cool, off-duty look with skinny jeans and a chunky sweater. Or, if you want to get dressed up for a socially-distant dinner, you can offset the chunky heel with a flouncy dress. If you're spending all of your waking (and sleeping) hours in athleisure these days, there's no doubt these boots would look great with a pair of leggings and a coat too.

Convinced yet? Shop Holmes's boots and more items on sale from Frame, below:

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

