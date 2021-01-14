Katie Holmes wore double denim again while on a walk with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Wednesday.

Holmes paired a patchwork denim blazer with matching jeans.

She's a well-known double denim aficionado, heading out in a bleached denim shirt, slim jeans, and yellow Bottega Veneta mules last November.

Katie Holmes is a well-established fan of double denim: One of her best street style ensembles of 2020 involved a bleached denim shirt tucked into denim jeans, the look completed with bright yellow Bottega Veneta mules. On Wednesday, she demonstrated a new spin on the (unjustly, in my opinion) controversial combo, as she headed out for a walk in New York City with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Holmes wore a relaxed, oversized blazer in patchwork denim with a corresponding pair of ankle-length jeans. She added color to the look with metallic pink, blue, and cream sneakers, and accessorized with a tote bag and some delicate layered necklaces (and a white face mask, of course). Vitolo, meanwhile, kept it minimal with a dark gray tailored coat over a white t-shirt, black button down, and black jeans, finishing the look with black leather boots and his own white face mask.

MEGA Getty Images

Holmes has been generous to fans of her laidback street style of late: Last week, she ran errands in the city wearing a relaxed, light khaki suit over a white button down, layering a black leather trench over the top. She accessorized with white leather Common Projects sneakers and a brown leather belt, and carried around an overstuffed Khaite drawstring bag (bulging with exciting new knitwear, I assume).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As for Holmes and Vitolo? The couple went Instagram official on Holmes 42nd birthday on December 18, as Vitolo wrote a sweet post dedicated to his girlfriend. "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person," he captioned a photo of the couple. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" And Holmes followed suit: "Thank you so much my Love," she commented on the post. "I love u too!!!!!!"

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io