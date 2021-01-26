Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes' Mango Puffer Coat is a Must-Have for Winter

By Emily Dixon
new york city, ny january 22 emilio vitolo jr and katie holmes out for a walk on january 22, 2021 in new york city, new york photo by lrnycmegagc images
MEGAGetty Images

    Katie Holmes has a truly enviable wardrobe of coats, and while some of them couldn't exactly be described as affordable (looking at you, $3,670 Magda Butrym leather trench), she's also a well-documented fan of a high street steal. Heading out for a walk in New York City last week with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., she wore a must-have winter coat: a black puffer style from Mango, as spotted by Who What Wear.

    Holmes wore the coat with straight-leg blue jeans, on-trend chunky black loafers, and beige ankle socks (and a white face mask, of course). Vitolo, meanwhile, wore a gray jacket, black skinny jeans, and black ankle boots, as well as a white face mask to match his girlfriend's.

    new york city, ny january 22, katie holmes out for a walk with emilio vitolo jr on january 22, 2021 in new york city photo by lrnyc megagc images
    MEGAGetty Images

    The best thing about Holmes' cozy puffer coat? It's currently on sale, with the price cut from $149.99 to $89.99. And if the black style she wore is sold out in your size, there's an equally cute olive green colorway available. Shop below:

    new york, new york january 25 emilio vitolo, jr l and katie holmes are seen in noho on january 25, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
    GothamGetty Images
    On Monday, Holmes took a walk in New York City in yet another deeply covetable coat—and matched with boyfriend Vitolo in plaid. Holmes wore a full-length mustard checked trench by Khaite (designers of her viral cashmere bra), over what look like the same blue jeans and chunky loafers. Vitolo, meanwhile, wore a red plaid coat with red skinny jeans, black leather boots, and a red and green plaid cap.

    Alas, you'll struggle to get your hands on Holmes' plaid trench: Khaite released the Blythe style several seasons ago, while Holmes was first spotted wearing it in September 2019. We can but dream!

