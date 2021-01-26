Katie Holmes wore a chic black puffer coat on a walk in New York City with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. last week.

Holmes' coat is from Mango—and it's currently on sale.

Shop her exact puffer below.

Katie Holmes has a truly enviable wardrobe of coats, and while some of them couldn't exactly be described as affordable (looking at you, $3,670 Magda Butrym leather trench), she's also a well-documented fan of a high street steal. Heading out for a walk in New York City last week with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., she wore a must-have winter coat: a black puffer style from Mango, as spotted by Who What Wear.

Holmes wore the coat with straight-leg blue jeans, on-trend chunky black loafers, and beige ankle socks (and a white face mask, of course). Vitolo, meanwhile, wore a gray jacket, black skinny jeans, and black ankle boots, as well as a white face mask to match his girlfriend's.

MEGA Getty Images

The best thing about Holmes' cozy puffer coat? It's currently on sale, with the price cut from $149.99 to $89.99. And if the black style she wore is sold out in your size, there's an equally cute olive green colorway available. Shop below:

Gotham Getty Images

On Monday, Holmes took a walk in New York City in yet another deeply covetable coat—and matched with boyfriend Vitolo in plaid. Holmes wore a full-length mustard checked trench by Khaite (designers of her viral cashmere bra), over what look like the same blue jeans and chunky loafers. Vitolo, meanwhile, wore a red plaid coat with red skinny jeans, black leather boots, and a red and green plaid cap.



Alas, you'll struggle to get your hands on Holmes' plaid trench: Khaite released the Blythe style several seasons ago, while Holmes was first spotted wearing it in September 2019. We can but dream!



