Meghan Markle's Veja Sneakers Are 30 Percent Off Right Now

Veja sneakers rarely, if ever, go on sale!

By Jaimie Potters

It's been a few years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's October 2018 Australia royal tour, but one accessory to emerge from the trip has remained steadfast: the effortlessly chic Veja sneakers the Duchess of Sussex sported on a boat in Sydney.

As anyone else who's ever waited for a restock of Veja's core styles will know, the celebrity-loved brand still sells out of sizes on days ending in "y" three years later. This brings me to some very good news I have for those of you who've long awaited an online shopping miracle. Bandier currently has a handful of Veja styles on sale for 30 percent off as part of a friends and family sale that kicks off today, March 16. The sale covers most of the luxe e-tailer's site and savings are reflected in cart at checkout.

meghan markle veja sneakers
Meghan Markle wearing Veja sneakers in 2018.
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Aside from the French brand's star-studded list of wearers (Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon also own a pair of Vejas), Veja stands out for being one of the early prioritizers of sustainability. Veja sources all of its raw materials directly, and the brand is fully transparent about every step of its production process.

Considering how Veja sneakers rarely, if ever, go on sale, now would be a very wise time to treat yourself to a pair before they inevitably sell out and are back to being full price on March 21. Meghan Markle would approve!

Shop Veja Sneakers + More Favorites On Sale

V-10 Sneaker
V-10 Sneaker
Veja
SHOP IT

$150 $105 (30% off)

V-10 Sneaker
V-10 Sneaker
Veja
SHOP IT

$150 $105 (30% off)

Condor 2 Running Shoe
Condor 2 Running Shoe
Veja
SHOP IT

$160 $112 (30% off)

Venturi Sneaker
Venturi Sneaker
Veja
SHOP IT

$175 $123 (30% off)

Roraima Suede Sneaker
Roraima Suede Sneaker
Veja
SHOP IT

$195 $137 (30% off)

High Waisted Center Stage Legging
High Waisted Center Stage Legging
All Access
SHOP IT

$98 $67 (30% off)

The Ecosoft Classic Hoodie
The Ecosoft Classic Hoodie
WSLY
SHOP IT

$138 $97 (30% off)

Lucca Low-Impact Studio Bra
Lucca Low-Impact Studio Bra
Le Ore
SHOP IT

$58 $41 (30% off)

