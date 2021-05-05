The Best Jeans on Amazon: Our Guide

We dug deep for hidden gems.

With so many styles and washes to choose from, finding the right pair of jeans is often a lesson in patience. But don't fret—when your closet is begging for a denim refresh, there are a few foolproof silhouettes that can help narrow down your search options. We've sifted through Amazon's vast jean pool and found the best pairs to shop right now, broken down by style.

The High-Rise Jean

Not only will a good high-rise jean accentuate your waistline and elongate your legs, they're the perfect denim companion for the warmer season's shrunken tees and bra-style crop tops.

PAIGE High Rise Sarah Slim Jeans

Rag & Bone Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans

J Brand Jeans Annalie High Rise Skinny Jeans

MOTHER High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray Jeans

The Flared Jean

Upgrade your 'fit with a '70s-inspired flare silhouette. Weave these jeans seamlessly into your wardrobe with a cropped leather jacket and combat boot or a slightly retro cardigan with a ballet flat or loafer.

DL1961 Rachel High Rise Flare Jeans

FRAME Le High Flare Jeans

find. Flared High Waist Jeans

ARIAT Katie Flare Jeans

The Bootcut Jean

A timeless bootcut jean will be your default denim option. Pair the '90s throwback style with a worn-in sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and sneakers.

PAIGE Transcend Manhattan Boot Cut Jeans

DL1961 Bridget Boot High Rise

Joe's Jeans Curvy Bootcut Jean

Levi's Ribcage Boot Jeans

The Cropped Jean

An easy cropped jean provides major versatility. Keep the style elevated with something dramatically oversized or ultra-fitted up top.

AG Adriano Goldschmied The Prima Cigarette Ankle Leg Jean

7 For All Mankind Josefina Jeans

MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans

Levi's High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

