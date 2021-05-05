The Best Jeans on Amazon: Our Guide
We dug deep for hidden gems.
By Sara Holzman published
With so many styles and washes to choose from, finding the right pair of jeans is often a lesson in patience. But don't fret—when your closet is begging for a denim refresh, there are a few foolproof silhouettes that can help narrow down your search options. We've sifted through Amazon's vast jean pool and found the best pairs to shop right now, broken down by style.
The High-Rise Jean
Not only will a good high-rise jean accentuate your waistline and elongate your legs, they're the perfect denim companion for the warmer season's shrunken tees and bra-style crop tops.
The Flared Jean
Upgrade your 'fit with a '70s-inspired flare silhouette. Weave these jeans seamlessly into your wardrobe with a cropped leather jacket and combat boot or a slightly retro cardigan with a ballet flat or loafer.
The Bootcut Jean
A timeless bootcut jean will be your default denim option. Pair the '90s throwback style with a worn-in sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and sneakers.
The Cropped Jean
An easy cropped jean provides major versatility. Keep the style elevated with something dramatically oversized or ultra-fitted up top.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
