The Best Jeans on Amazon: Our Guide

With so many styles and washes to choose from, finding the right pair of jeans is often a lesson in patience. But don't fret—when your closet is begging for a denim refresh, there are a few foolproof silhouettes that can help narrow down your search options. We've sifted through Amazon's vast jean pool and found the best pairs to shop right now, broken down by style.

The High-Rise Jean

Not only will a good high-rise jean accentuate your waistline and elongate your legs, they're the perfect denim companion for the warmer season's shrunken tees and bra-style crop tops.

PAIGE High Rise Sarah Slim Jeans $229.00 at amazon.com

Rag & Bone Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans $198.00 at amazon.com

J Brand Jeans Annalie High Rise Skinny Jeans $0.00 at amazon.com

MOTHER High Waisted Looker Ankle Fray Jeans $198.00 at amazon.com

The Flared Jean

Upgrade your 'fit with a '70s-inspired flare silhouette. Weave these jeans seamlessly into your wardrobe with a cropped leather jacket and combat boot or a slightly retro cardigan with a ballet flat or loafer.

DL1961 Rachel High Rise Flare Jeans $199.00 at amazon.com

The Bootcut Jean

A timeless bootcut jean will be your default denim option. Pair the '90s throwback style with a worn-in sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and sneakers.

PAIGE Transcend Manhattan Boot Cut Jeans $75.99at amazon.com

The Cropped Jean

An easy cropped jean provides major versatility. Keep the style elevated with something dramatically oversized or ultra-fitted up top.

AG Adriano Goldschmied The Prima Cigarette Ankle Leg Jean $198.00 at amazon.com

7 For All Mankind Josefina Jeans $195.00 at amazon.com