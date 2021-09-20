Your Back-to-Office Style Guide Is Here

Lean into power casual.

Two women dressed in suits
By published

The future of Women+Work

Without question, working from home has changed our minds about strict office dress codes. Still, the novelty of wearing sweats and track suits all day has worn off. According to an original Marie Claire x LinkedIn survey, almost half (47 percent) of respondents are looking forward to getting dressed up for work again and more than one third said they were shopping for a new work wardrobe. Now is the perfect time to invest in a few great pieces that will showcase your personal style. Make your back-to-work budget work smarter, not harder, by investing in items that you can mix-and-match for high-performing, down-to-business looks.

Back-to-Work Tops

Think beyond traditional suit shirts and stuffy button-downs. Instead, reach for blouses with feminine details like ruffles and blazers in unexpected fabrics and adorned with shiny hardware.

A woman in workwear

Wales Bonner Twill Blazer

Smythe Duchess Wool Blazer

St. Roche Virginia Top

Rebecca Taylor Valerie Eyelet Blouse

Back-to-Work Pants

Forty-six percent of our survey respondents are shopping for the perfect back-to-office pants. But if "no jeans" is still the policy at your office post-pandemic, don't panic. Leg elongating high-waisted trousers, stretchy slacks, and minimalist patterned pants will give your look a leg up.

Two women in suits

Tory Burch Gingham Linen Wide Leg Pants

Chloé Stretch Wool Wide Leg Pants

Gabriela Wool Twill Flare

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Belted Straight Leg Pants

Back-to-Work Shoes

Sorry, sky-high heels. We're just not that into you anymore. Commit to a commuter shoe, like a loafer, that's both comfy and cool.

Woman with shoes in a bag

Brother Vellies Wilson Loafer in Linen

Jeffrey Campbell Sorbonne Penny Loafer

Louise et Cie Emlen Chain Loafer

Tory Burch Jessa Horse Hardware Loafer

Back-to-Work Accessories

Thirty-seven percent of our survey respondents said they want to invest in new jewelry this season. So shake up your workwear with sleek belts and baubles that will add pizzaz to any boardroom ensemble.

Woman holding a handbag

Kintu New York Crossbody

Doina Gemstone Huggie Earrings Set

Coco and Breezy Eyeglasses

Bottega Veneta Triangle-Buckle Leather Belt

Back-to-Work Bags

No need to settle for a backpack to get you and your gear to-and-from the office. These chic back-to-work bags fit your laptop and then some.

Woman holding a handbag

Telfar Large Oxblood Shopping Bag

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote

Longchamp Paille Straw Tote

Gucci 1955 Tote Bag

