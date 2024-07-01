Amal Clooney Vacations in a Rare Vintage Versace Dress

The style icon broke out the archival for her trip to Saint-Tropez.

Amal Clooney on vacation in a vintage versace dress
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Julia Gray
By
published

For timeless style icons like Amal Clooney, a closet can't take any time off, even in Saint-Tropez. When the human rights lawyer was spotted on vacation, dining at Jardin Tropezina with husband George Clooney over the weekend, she was wearing a vintage Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.

The pink chiffon mini was adorned with feminine ruffle trimming, a tiered asymmetrical skirt, and a wrapped V-neckline. Its pattern featured bold florals in orange, yellow, fuchsia, and hints of lime green. Upon closer inspection, a toile drawing of a building's brick exterior fades into the background.

Amal and George Clooney walk on a beach in Saint Tropez wearing vintage

Amal and George Clooney were photographed on vacation over the weekend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Versace's 2004 S/S collection, dubbed “Diva Alert” by Donatella, was filled with bright neon colors, frilly ruffles, plunging necklines, exposed midriffs, hip-hugging silhouettes, and lots of ruching. Coincidentally, Ice Spice just wore a tangerine-toned gown from the retro collection to the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Clooney paired her elevated sun dress with nude, peep-toe high heels, a small white shoulder bag, and oversized brown ombré aviator sunglasses. Her long locks were styled in appropriately beachy waves.

amal clooney wearing vintage versace on the red carpet

Amal Clooney wore a canary yellow 1993 Versace dress for the 'Boys in the Boat' premiere last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The lawyer is also a noted collector of vintage fashion. At last year's DVF Awards, she wore a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior. Also last year, she wore a canary yellow 1993 Versace dress and a white bridal-style slip from the Spring/Summer 1999 Christian Dior by John Galliano collection. The star has also been known to wear a vintage Dior skirt suit while speaking at the United Nations.

amal clooney wearing vintage dior

Amal Clooney wore a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Clooney's clothes date back decades. Over the years, she's been photographed in enviable vintage pieces including ’60s Balmain coat, a ’70s red Dior shift dress, and a black sequined gown by Yves Saint Laurent from 1981.

Topics
Amal Clooney
Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸