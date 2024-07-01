Amal Clooney Vacations in a Rare Vintage Versace Dress

For timeless style icons like Amal Clooney, a closet can't take any time off, even in Saint-Tropez. When the human rights lawyer was spotted on vacation, dining at Jardin Tropezina with husband George Clooney over the weekend, she was wearing a vintage Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.

The pink chiffon mini was adorned with feminine ruffle trimming, a tiered asymmetrical skirt, and a wrapped V-neckline. Its pattern featured bold florals in orange, yellow, fuchsia, and hints of lime green. Upon closer inspection, a toile drawing of a building's brick exterior fades into the background.

Amal and George Clooney were photographed on vacation over the weekend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Versace's 2004 S/S collection, dubbed “Diva Alert” by Donatella, was filled with bright neon colors, frilly ruffles, plunging necklines, exposed midriffs, hip-hugging silhouettes, and lots of ruching. Coincidentally, Ice Spice just wore a tangerine-toned gown from the retro collection to the BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Clooney paired her elevated sun dress with nude, peep-toe high heels, a small white shoulder bag, and oversized brown ombré aviator sunglasses. Her long locks were styled in appropriately beachy waves.

Amal Clooney wore a canary yellow 1993 Versace dress for the 'Boys in the Boat' premiere last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The lawyer is also a noted collector of vintage fashion. At last year's DVF Awards, she wore a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior. Also last year, she wore a canary yellow 1993 Versace dress and a white bridal-style slip from the Spring/Summer 1999 Christian Dior by John Galliano collection. The star has also been known to wear a vintage Dior skirt suit while speaking at the United Nations.

Amal Clooney wore a peach lace and tulle gown from John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Christian Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of Clooney's clothes date back decades. Over the years, she's been photographed in enviable vintage pieces including ’60s Balmain coat, a ’70s red Dior shift dress, and a black sequined gown by Yves Saint Laurent from 1981.