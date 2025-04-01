Ana de Armas Revives the Adidas Samba Sneaker Trend With a 'Top Gun'-Coded Leather Jacket
Her CinemaCon outfit hit all the right notes.
Ana de Armas is secretly a total sneakerhead. When she's not shutting down Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and pointy pumps, the Hollywood darling can most likely be found sporting a pair of trending, It Girl-coded tennis shoes.
Case in point: The classic pair of black Adidas Samba kicks she was photographed wearing to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she's being honored as action star of the year ahead of her new, Black Swan-coded movie Ballerina. Over the last two years, there's been a lot discourse about whether the Samba sneaker trend is played out or not. But every summer, this striped soccer just keeps coming back for more. It helps, of course, that celebrities adore them. Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes have all been loyal Samba patrons for years. Now, de Armas is showing off her take on Samba outfit styling.
Here, the Blonde star opted to pair her sporty sneaks with black socks and the '80s-inspired leather bomber jacket trend. Perhaps rumored new flame Tom Cruise has been letting her shop his Top Gun-era jacket stash? Underneath her chocolate brown leather investment piece, the Knives Out actor layered a black crewneck T-shirt and a matching pair of leather shorts. From the neck of her cotton tee, de Armas hung a set of tortoise shell sunglasses.
Her nails appeared to be polish-free in a nod to the naked manicure trend. Her long, balayage-highlighted brunette locks showcased a lived-in texture and inward-curled ends. Between her sensible footwear and less-is-more glam, it was the perfect look for a long day of press.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
