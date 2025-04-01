Ana de Armas is secretly a total sneakerhead. When she's not shutting down Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and pointy pumps, the Hollywood darling can most likely be found sporting a pair of trending, It Girl-coded tennis shoes.

Case in point: The classic pair of black Adidas Samba kicks she was photographed wearing to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she's being honored as action star of the year ahead of her new, Black Swan-coded movie Ballerina. Over the last two years, there's been a lot discourse about whether the Samba sneaker trend is played out or not. But every summer, this striped soccer just keeps coming back for more. It helps, of course, that celebrities adore them. Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes have all been loyal Samba patrons for years. Now, de Armas is showing off her take on Samba outfit styling.

Ana de Armas styles her Adidas Samba sneakers with a leather bomber jacket and matching shorts. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

adidas Originals Adidas Originals Samba OG $100 at Revolve

Here, the Blonde star opted to pair her sporty sneaks with black socks and the '80s-inspired leather bomber jacket trend. Perhaps rumored new flame Tom Cruise has been letting her shop his Top Gun-era jacket stash? Underneath her chocolate brown leather investment piece, the Knives Out actor layered a black crewneck T-shirt and a matching pair of leather shorts. From the neck of her cotton tee, de Armas hung a set of tortoise shell sunglasses.

Dunst Dunst Brown Lambskin Leather Jacket $570 at SSENSE

Crap Eyewear Crap Eyewear The Void Pixie in Desert Tortoise Bio Polarized $89 at crapeyewear.com

Her nails appeared to be polish-free in a nod to the naked manicure trend. Her long, balayage-highlighted brunette locks showcased a lived-in texture and inward-curled ends. Between her sensible footwear and less-is-more glam, it was the perfect look for a long day of press.