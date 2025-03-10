Ana de Armas could've sashayed right onto the runway at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 show. That's how stunning the Knives Out star looked as she made her way to the front row of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's latest presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

Styled by Samantha McMillen—who also works with the Fanning sisters—de Armas's look tapped into several trends at once with a printed two-piece set from the French fashion house. The first layer of her ensemble was a sheer black lace slip dress that fell just above her knee. Silver beaded straps criss-crossed over her chest for a faux halter effect. Chrome and cherry red appliqués were woven into the frock's floral embroidery, then topped with a generous sprinkle of onyx and rhinestone studs. The edges of her skirt were left raw to balance out the meticulous embellishments. She also wore a pair of black panties underneath her naked dress for added coverage.

Ana de Armas leaves Hotel Cheval Blanc for Louis Vuitton's latest show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atop her thigh-grazing slip, the Cuban-Spanish actor wore a long black silk robe covered in a silver floral pattern that subtly incorporated a cursive logo motif. The sleeves of her floor-length bolero were bunched at the elbows much like the hem of a bubble skirt. As the jacket billowed behind her, however, I was reminded of yet another emerging 2025 trend: statement capes.

Ana de Armas tops her sheer black slip dress with a billowing black robe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her hand, the 36-year-old carried a black Louis Vuitton Biker bag in the larger of the two available sizes. Introduced on the brand's Spring-Summer 2025 runway as a tribute to classic biker jackets, the purse combines a trendy east-west silhouette with silver hardware and two different leather textures: grained lambskin along the sides, plus smooth cowhide for the trim.

Ana de Armas poses at the photocall with a black Louis Vuitton Biker bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blade Runner 2049 actor did not bring her rumored suitor Tom Cruise to the function, but she did finished her catwalk-worthy outfit with pointy black pumps and a large diamond ring. She was sporting the dazzling accessory on her middle finger—not her ring finger—so there's no need to send your congratulations to the unconfirmed couple just yet.