Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The star added some bling to her Louis Vuitton look with a dazzling accessory.
Ana de Armas could've sashayed right onto the runway at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2025 show. That's how stunning the Knives Out star looked as she made her way to the front row of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's latest presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
Styled by Samantha McMillen—who also works with the Fanning sisters—de Armas's look tapped into several trends at once with a printed two-piece set from the French fashion house. The first layer of her ensemble was a sheer black lace slip dress that fell just above her knee. Silver beaded straps criss-crossed over her chest for a faux halter effect. Chrome and cherry red appliqués were woven into the frock's floral embroidery, then topped with a generous sprinkle of onyx and rhinestone studs. The edges of her skirt were left raw to balance out the meticulous embellishments. She also wore a pair of black panties underneath her naked dress for added coverage.
Atop her thigh-grazing slip, the Cuban-Spanish actor wore a long black silk robe covered in a silver floral pattern that subtly incorporated a cursive logo motif. The sleeves of her floor-length bolero were bunched at the elbows much like the hem of a bubble skirt. As the jacket billowed behind her, however, I was reminded of yet another emerging 2025 trend: statement capes.
In her hand, the 36-year-old carried a black Louis Vuitton Biker bag in the larger of the two available sizes. Introduced on the brand's Spring-Summer 2025 runway as a tribute to classic biker jackets, the purse combines a trendy east-west silhouette with silver hardware and two different leather textures: grained lambskin along the sides, plus smooth cowhide for the trim.
The Blade Runner 2049 actor did not bring her rumored suitor Tom Cruise to the function, but she did finished her catwalk-worthy outfit with pointy black pumps and a large diamond ring. She was sporting the dazzling accessory on her middle finger—not her ring finger—so there's no need to send your congratulations to the unconfirmed couple just yet.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
