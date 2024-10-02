Selena Gomez joined a string of celebrities currently obsessed with the naked manicure for her second day of press for Emilia Pérez in New York City.

Coined by nail artist Tom Bachik, the look also known as "mannequin nails" or the “soap nails" trend describes a clean, naturally perfected look that emphasizes impeccable cuticles and sheer, flesh-toned shades of pink, peach, and beige. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid recently embraced the naked nail trend during Paris Fashion Week, following its runway debut at Proenza Schouler in February. But really, Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle can be credited with helping it gain traction over the summer.

The exact shade of honey beige used on Gomez, according to nail artist Eva Suriaty of Lady Panda Nails, is 095 from Leafgel. But a similar look can be created with polishes like Olive & June's "MM" or "Beige" from Manucurist.

Selena Gomez showing off her naked manicure. (Image credit: Instagram/@ ladypanda.nyc

Gomez wore her freshly naked tips to multiple appearances the day after the New York premiere of her new movie musical Emilia Pérez, in which the Rare Beauty mogul stars as Jessi Del Monte: the grief-stricken wife of the titular drug cartel leader. Perhaps that's why she and stylist Erin Walsh decided to turn the film's accompanying press tour into a funeral procession of little black dresses.

On Tuesday, Gomez kept the streak going with two more black outfits. She started the day in a black long-sleeve blouse with blazer-esque lapels and Banana Republic jeans worn with a black belt. She accessorized the look with a Saint Laurent bag and black pointed-toe pumps.

Selena Gomez sports Banana Republic jeans while promoting her new musical in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the evening, the newly-minted billionaire changed into a black Prada minidress paired with sheer tights, statement gold earrings, and a puffy little Prada bag.

Selena Gomez wears a Prada dress and bag on the second night of press for her new musical in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that night, she kept warm by topping the dress with a black satin coat that fell to her calves.

Selena Gomes adds a long black satin coat to her evening look in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The naked manicure makes perfect sense for a billionaire who'd rather not "talk about money" if she can help it. Quiet luxury may be breathing its final gasps of relevance, but this subtle-yet-luxurious nail trend speaks to just how far-reaching its impact was.