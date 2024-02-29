In the world of fashion, repeating an outfit is considered taboo, but perhaps Katie Holmes can help to shift the narrative around this topic. Earlier today, the Dawson’s Creek actress was spotted strolling around in New York City looking extra cozy in the exact same outfit that she wore in late January.

To bundle up for a breezy city day, Holmes opted for relaxed silhouettes and comfy layers. She wore a chocolate brown t-shirt underneath a shearling-lined bomber jacket by Shoreditch Ski Club. For her bottoms, she chose to slip on a pair of wide-leg nylon pants, which looked cozy enough to sleep in. (Given Holmes' status as a relatable style icon, it wouldn't come as a surprise if they actually were PJs.)

Katie Holmes takes a stroll in New York City, repeating a similar outfit that she wore several weeks ago. (Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As for shoes, the Rare Objects star threw on the same pair of classic black-and-white Adidas Sambas that she was pictured in several weeks ago. As you likely know, the striped and sleek sneakers were a key 2023 sneaker trend. As Holmes' outfit demonstrates, the Sambas show no sign of slowing down in 2024 as a stand-out shoe.

Katie Holmes pictured in January 2024, wearing the original outfit that she recently repeated. (Image credit: Courtesy of Backgrid)

However, there was a notable distinction between the most recent version of Holmes' outfit and what she wore just a few short weeks ago. This time around, Holmes used the art of accessorizing, elevating her casual look with sleek tortoiseshell sunglasses and her all-time favorite tote bag by Mansur Gavriel.

Katie Holmes accessorized her look with a pair of sleek sunglasses and an oversized bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Holmes has mastered the fashion hack of mixing relaxed pieces with refined accessories. Back in December, she wore a very relatable on-the-go look, layering a chic camel coat over a pair of gray sweats and taking things up a notch with a trendy tote and a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses.

The actress styled a camel coat over sweatpants for a laid-back look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

So, what's the takeaway with Holmes' repeat outfits? First and foremost, it’s okay to re-wear a look. Not only is it a sign that you've made some smart purchases (if you find yourself continuously reaching for a piece, it shows you were right to buy it in the first place!), but it means you've discovered a tried-and-true formula. And as the old adage goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Second, if you want to re-work the ensemble slightly so that it feels fresh, take a lesson from Katie Holmes’ style playbook and tack on classic accessories that will breathe some new life into your old look. Your best sunglasses, a purse that ties into recent bag trends, or a statement piece of jewelry are all sound options to consider.

