Anne Hathaway has been recognized for many things throughout her career—masterful acting skills, undeniable beauty—but a bold sense of fashion is a recent addition to the star's repertoire. Hathaway has revealed herself to be quite the style icon over the past year, while promoting Eileen in late 2023 and The Idea Of You, her new rom-com, this week. Last night, she continued to earn her style stripes, attending the movie's premiere in a true-red strapless Versace gown.

While its shade might be the first thing you notice, the dress's structure and detailing is what makes it a show-stopper. The corseted bodice is complete with cut-outs and an almost reverse-sweetheart neckline. Thick, tube-like lines trace Hathaway's silhouette, giving way to a thigh-high leg slit.

Dressed by her stylist Erin Walsh, Hathaway kept the focus on the dress with one statement piece, a pair of diamond and emerald Bvlgari Serpenti dangly drop earrings, plus a subtle trio of Bvlgari rings. She wore her hair pulled back in a long, purposefully messy ponytail.

Anne Hathaway continued to earn her style stripes, attending the 'The Idea Of You' premiere in a true-red strapless Versace gown (Image credit: Getty Images)

The week is just getting started, and Hathaway has already pulled five stunning looks to promote her upcoming project. On Sunday, she mixed preppy with edgy in an archival three-piece leather set by Ralph Lauren. The next day, before slipping into her red dress, Hathaway had a total of three costume changes. On the Today Show, she wore a monochrome white-on-white look, matching her shoes to her tights to her bag to her Patou mini dress. She then changed into a sheer-ish pacific blue Simkhai skirt set, followed by a black Fleur Du Mal bodysuit and satin trousers.

One of three looks Anne Hathaway wore for a day full of press included a semi-sheer, pleated tank top and a skirt with a ruffled train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday's cherry gown calls to mind another recent Hathaway look. Back in February, as she was in the thick of establishing herself as a resurgent style icon, she wore another striking red number sitting front row at Versace's Milan Fashion Week show. That dress, a PVC leather off-the-shoulder midi with a corseted bodice and strategically folded waist, had just made its debut on the very same runway.

Anne Hathaway, a Versace ambassador, sat front row at the brand's Milan Fashion Week runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway was even named an ambassador for Versace last year. "I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, sexy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella," Hathaway said in a statement earlier this year. "I have observed that a Versace Woman is herself." Now, everyone is starting to see it.