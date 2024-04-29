Anne Hathaway is undoubtedly one of the most underrated trendsetters among a roster of A-list style stars, even with a look as iconic as her Valentino PP Pink moment under her belt. But in the past few months, she's been changing her style narrative by tapping into the spirit of Andy Sachs, her famous character from the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.
Over the weekend, she dusted off the polarizing skinny pants trend from the Y2K time machine for a special screening and conversation celebrating her upcoming project, The Idea of You.
Hathaway attended the private event at The 92nd Street Y in Manhattan on Sunday, April 28, wearing an archival three-piece leather set by Ralph Lauren. Her outfit for the afternoon, styled by Erin Walsh, featured a tight button-up leather vest, which she wore on top of a white collared shirt with a black necktie. She then layered a fitted leather blazer and, instead of a mini skirt or wide-leg pants, the 41-year-old went for the divisive skinny pants. The leather bottoms were tight all around and slightly scrunched up at the ankle.
Hathaway completed her look with black oversized sunglasses and pointed black Jimmy Choo pumps, which were adorned with 3-D floral appliqués.
The actress wore her brunette hair down and chose dewy makeup with a glossy nude lip.
Hathaway didn't just wear the polarizing silhouette, but she wore it in leather form, which is a double-kill. But the actress isn't the only celebrity to tap into the beloved early aughts style.
In February, Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles, opting for a pair of gray skinny jeans. She styled it with a gray matching knit sweater and—the ultimate Y2K pairing—ballet flats.
Whether it's jeans or leather trousers, fashion is still very much leaning on anything loose and baggy. Celebrities on both ends of the sartorial spectrum—from Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—are all in favor of the comfy bottoms.
Maybe Hathaway's choice of skinny leather pants is just a one-time outfit decision, but true fashion fans know that celebrity style is like a domino effect. With Hathway unapologetically embracing all things tight and skinny, there could be a revival of skinny pants in the near future—sorry, not sorry!
