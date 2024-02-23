All eyes were on Anne Hathaway on Friday at Milan Fashion Week, when the actress wore a show-stopping red minidress to Versace's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The star was even ahead of the seasonal curve: Hathaway watched a model walk down the runway in the same dress she wore to observe it. (That's an honor reserved for fashion week's most prized guests only.)

Anne Hathaway sat front and center at the Versace show in Milan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway opted for a neutral lip and a bare neckline, letting the attention-grabbing Versace dress speak for itself. Her hair, too, was understated: a simple center part and slight waves. She finished the look with a wraparound gold watch, a black top handle bag, and several diamond rings.

Hathaway's close-fitting red dress featured a sculptural gathered waistline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star's look is one Miranda Priestly would approve of—perhaps Hathaway is getting in the spirit for Saturday's Screen Actors Guild Awards? After all, she'll be reuniting with her Devil Wears Prada costars , Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, to present an award at the ceremony.