All eyes were on Anne Hathaway on Friday at Milan Fashion Week, when the actress wore a show-stopping red minidress to Versace's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The star was even ahead of the seasonal curve: Hathaway watched a model walk down the runway in the same dress she wore to observe it. (That's an honor reserved for fashion week's most prized guests only.)
Hathaway opted for a neutral lip and a bare neckline, letting the attention-grabbing Versace dress speak for itself. Her hair, too, was understated: a simple center part and slight waves. She finished the look with a wraparound gold watch, a black top handle bag, and several diamond rings.
The star's look is one Miranda Priestly would approve of—perhaps Hathaway is getting in the spirit for Saturday's Screen Actors Guild Awards? After all, she'll be reuniting with her Devil Wears Prada costars, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, to present an award at the ceremony.
Hathaway's long been a Versace fan, having worn the luxury fashion house's gowns to countless awards shows over the years. It's no wonder Donatella Versace called the actress "a woman after my own heart" when she chose her to be a face of the brand last year. Whether she's all glammed up or sporting an understated look, Hathaway embodies the fiery Versace ethos, as Friday's look proves.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
