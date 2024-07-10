After the whirlwind that was Paris Haute Couture Week, Ashley Graham is finally back on her usual street-style beat. During today's sighting, Graham proved that the only way to beat the New York City summer heat and humidity is with a semi-sheer crochet sundress.

In her latest appearance on Wednesday, July 10, Graham stopped by Ulta in Midtown for a private event. She was captured heading inside the store wearing a white crochet midi dress from Simkhai. Priced at $1,295, the piece included a wavy crochet pattern embroidered on top of a semi-sheer lace lining.

Ashley Graham headed to an Ulta event in New York City wearing a nearly-naked dress from Simkhai. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the original silhouette has thin straps, Graham seems to have opted out of them, tucking them into her bodice to accentuate the sweetheart neckline and create a strapless finish.

Ashley Graham accessorized her summer street-style look with white Miu Miu sunglasses and Jacquemus sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 36-year-old went simple on the accessories front. She ditched the jewelry except for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore white Miu Miu rectangular sunglasses and completed her look with white gold-chained sandals by Jacquemus.

Jacquemus White Le Chouchou 'les Sandales Basses Pralu' Heeled Sandals $329 at SSENSE

Graham's New York street-style sighting comes weeks after she was last seen at Paris Haute Couture Week. In June, she attended the Balenciaga show, heading to the front row in a black slit-adorned gown. In true Balenciaga fashion, she went the subversive route, pairing the dress with an oversized blazer and strappy heels.

In June, Ashley Graham did a complete 180 at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, wearing a black slit dress with an oversized blazer and sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Graham's recent look taps into two of this season's biggest trends at once: sheer fabrics and breezy sundresses. While the sheer trend is nothing new, it has remained a celebrity favorite over the past couple of years —especially for summer—for being both breathable and daring. Not only has the sheer trend—think lace, mesh, and see-through fabrics—been captured on the catwalk time and again, but stars from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and many, many more have co-signed it as a wardrobe regular, especially as a standalone, at this point.

Graham's high-fashion expertise has clearly guided her decision to not just pull out the nearly-naked look, but to wear it in a one-and-done sundress version—another closet staple that is well-established for being easy, effective, and extremely versatile. Graham proves there's nothing like making a fashion statement with only one piece.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop similar dresses inspired by Ashley Graham's recent New York street-style sighting, ahead.

Shop Semi-Sheer Sundresses Inspired by Ashley Graham