Ashley Graham Subverts the Classic White Sundress in Semi-Sheer Crochet
She added some supermodel flair to the summer essential.
After the whirlwind that was Paris Haute Couture Week, Ashley Graham is finally back on her usual street-style beat. During today's sighting, Graham proved that the only way to beat the New York City summer heat and humidity is with a semi-sheer crochet sundress.
In her latest appearance on Wednesday, July 10, Graham stopped by Ulta in Midtown for a private event. She was captured heading inside the store wearing a white crochet midi dress from Simkhai. Priced at $1,295, the piece included a wavy crochet pattern embroidered on top of a semi-sheer lace lining.
While the original silhouette has thin straps, Graham seems to have opted out of them, tucking them into her bodice to accentuate the sweetheart neckline and create a strapless finish.
The 36-year-old went simple on the accessories front. She ditched the jewelry except for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore white Miu Miu rectangular sunglasses and completed her look with white gold-chained sandals by Jacquemus.
Graham's New York street-style sighting comes weeks after she was last seen at Paris Haute Couture Week. In June, she attended the Balenciaga show, heading to the front row in a black slit-adorned gown. In true Balenciaga fashion, she went the subversive route, pairing the dress with an oversized blazer and strappy heels.
Graham's recent look taps into two of this season's biggest trends at once: sheer fabrics and breezy sundresses. While the sheer trend is nothing new, it has remained a celebrity favorite over the past couple of years —especially for summer—for being both breathable and daring. Not only has the sheer trend—think lace, mesh, and see-through fabrics—been captured on the catwalk time and again, but stars from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and many, many more have co-signed it as a wardrobe regular, especially as a standalone, at this point.
Graham's high-fashion expertise has clearly guided her decision to not just pull out the nearly-naked look, but to wear it in a one-and-done sundress version—another closet staple that is well-established for being easy, effective, and extremely versatile. Graham proves there's nothing like making a fashion statement with only one piece.
Shop similar dresses inspired by Ashley Graham's recent New York street-style sighting, ahead.
Shop Semi-Sheer Sundresses Inspired by Ashley Graham
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
-
