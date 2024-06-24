Hours after a surprise performance together on the Eras Tour's final London stop until August, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their coordinating couple style to new heights for a late-night date.

The duo spent Sunday night (and the early hours of Monday morning) at Chiltern House, a London restaurant, with Swift's close circle of Eras Tour performers. They entered and exited holding hands and in matching outfits: an under-$120 crochet dress by the Australian label VRG GRL and yellow Gucci horsebit slides for Swift, and an oversize crochet polo and matching pants for Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left their London date in coordinating crochet outfits. (Image credit: CH/SplashNews.com)

Swift leaned into the fabric's easygoing, 1970s-esque energy with a slouchy leather bucket bag. (So far, the piece hasn't been identified yet.) She also wore a few of her favorite pieces of jewelry, including her Maria Tash pear-shaped diamond stud and a double-T Tiffany ring.

Were Swift and Kelce nodding to the crochet-filled wardrobe of the singer's Midnights era for their late-night date? Or were they getting a head-start on dressing for a quick vacation between stops on the tour, which runs in Europe through August? Whatever the rationale behind their couples outfit, the pair are right on trend: Crochet fabrics have always been a warm-weather staple, but they're getting extra runway nods in collections from Altuzarra to Stella McCartney to Diotima.

Kelce had attended all three of Swift's Eras Tour performances in London—and for the most part, he hasn't worn boho tops to match Swift's Alberta Ferretti outfits or sequins to channel her colorful Roberto Cavalli skirt sets. Things changed when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end jumped out of the VIP tent and on to the stage for the third and final show, dressing up in a tux and top hat to join Swift (in custom Vivienne Westwood) for a sketch setting up her Tortured Poets Department track "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave fans a surprise at the Eras Tour on Sunday, when the pair performed onstage together (and Kelce coordinated with Swift's costumes). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans don't get too many glimpses at Swift and Kelce's date night style, but matching (or at least coordinating palettes) is within their wheelhouse. On a trip to Italy's Lake Como in May, Kelce's black-and-white sweater played perfectly off Swift's little black Alaïa dress and timeless trench coat. During football season, the "Cruel Summer" singer attended as many of Kelce's games as she could in her red-and-gold best. Of course, her takes were never just a jersey with his number on the back: Swift hunted down vintage Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirts and commissioned a few custom pieces for her Super Bowl outfit.

Swift's affordable crochet dress from last night's dinner points to her intentional personal style. While she has access to designers from The Row to Louis Vuitton to Gucci, she also loves an affordable find from Reformation or Free People. VRG GRL, the Australian label behind her crochet dress, is run by two friends, prices most of its pieces for less than $150, and donates 10 percent of proceeds to charity.

Some time has passed since Swift's last major, high-low moment. Other recent sightings in London have ranged from an off-the-runway Stella McCartney fringe sweater turned into a mini dress (for a night at Cabaret) and a Vivienne Westwood brocade corset paired with the watch choker Swift wore to the Grammys. (Is it an Easter egg? Swift hasn't said a word yet.)

The singer's less-mysterious, far more wearable crochet dress is sold out, but similar options are filling racks at Shopbop, Revolve, and more. And no, you don't need to match a football player to wear one.

