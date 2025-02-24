Ayo Edebiri was nowhere to be found on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, despite having received two nominations for her role in The Bear including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Her absence was notable not only for the hole it left in the evening's impressive fashion, where stars from Selena Gomez to Anna Sawai brought out their best custom pieces. Just a few days ago at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, Edebiri arrived in a jaw-dropping archival Versace gown. Aside from making a statement with dazzling silver sequins, her dress also turned heads with a flattering halter neckline and a ruched construction. She enhanced her shimmering ensemble with matching silver heels and kept her jewelry fairly pared down with subtle diamond studs.

As for makeup, she decided to take a bold route with striking metallic eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of berry-toned lipstick. Edebiri finished off her glam by opting for free-flowing curtain bangs.

Ayo Edebiri on the 2025 NAACP Image Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re familiar with Edebiri's coveted wardrobe, you likely know that experimenting with playful gowns is definitely in her wheelhouse—which is why she was so missed at the SAG Awards. Just a few weeks ago at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Edebiri wore a Khaite Pre-Fall 2025 satin midi dress styled by Danielle Goldberg . At first glance this burgundy piece might seem fairly straightforward, but a closer look will reveal a draped bodice, a drop-waist silhouette, and gathered fabric along the sides.

Edebiri stuns in Khaite while at the 77th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we’re mentioning her latest looks, Edebiri’s 2024 SAG Awards gown deserves just as much praise. Last year, the star accepted her well-deserved SAG trophies in a plaid dress pulled straight from Luar’s Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. Edebiri’s black-and-white number took up space with billowing sleeves and a train stitched around the hip. The gown’s off-the-shoulder neckline and cinched waist offered a delicate shape. Goldberg anchored Edebiri’s look with Gianvito Rossi heels and Tabayer jewelry.

Edebiri poses on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet in a plaid Luar gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this year’s awards season is swiftly slowing down, Edebiri’s climb toward the top of Hollywood’s best dressed list is just getting underway. Just ask any style expert who's the It girl of the moment, and they’ll excitedly shout her name in response. The star’s willingness to explore whimsical designs has undoubtedly developed her personal style and set her apart from the rest. So yes, of course, she’s the girl we'll miss when she skips a carpet.