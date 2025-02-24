Ayo Edebiri Skips Out on a 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown
There's no doubt that the actress was truly missed.
Ayo Edebiri was nowhere to be found on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, despite having received two nominations for her role in The Bear including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
Her absence was notable not only for the hole it left in the evening's impressive fashion, where stars from Selena Gomez to Anna Sawai brought out their best custom pieces. Just a few days ago at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, Edebiri arrived in a jaw-dropping archival Versace gown. Aside from making a statement with dazzling silver sequins, her dress also turned heads with a flattering halter neckline and a ruched construction. She enhanced her shimmering ensemble with matching silver heels and kept her jewelry fairly pared down with subtle diamond studs.
As for makeup, she decided to take a bold route with striking metallic eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of berry-toned lipstick. Edebiri finished off her glam by opting for free-flowing curtain bangs.
If you’re familiar with Edebiri's coveted wardrobe, you likely know that experimenting with playful gowns is definitely in her wheelhouse—which is why she was so missed at the SAG Awards. Just a few weeks ago at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Edebiri wore a Khaite Pre-Fall 2025 satin midi dress styled by Danielle Goldberg. At first glance this burgundy piece might seem fairly straightforward, but a closer look will reveal a draped bodice, a drop-waist silhouette, and gathered fabric along the sides.
Although we’re mentioning her latest looks, Edebiri’s 2024 SAG Awards gown deserves just as much praise. Last year, the star accepted her well-deserved SAG trophies in a plaid dress pulled straight from Luar’s Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. Edebiri’s black-and-white number took up space with billowing sleeves and a train stitched around the hip. The gown’s off-the-shoulder neckline and cinched waist offered a delicate shape. Goldberg anchored Edebiri’s look with Gianvito Rossi heels and Tabayer jewelry.
While this year’s awards season is swiftly slowing down, Edebiri’s climb toward the top of Hollywood’s best dressed list is just getting underway. Just ask any style expert who's the It girl of the moment, and they’ll excitedly shout her name in response. The star’s willingness to explore whimsical designs has undoubtedly developed her personal style and set her apart from the rest. So yes, of course, she’s the girl we'll miss when she skips a carpet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Millie Bobby Brown Makes Her Married Red Carpet Debut
In a rare appearance, the low-profile couple looked stunning together.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Did Kylie Jenner Skip the 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet?
The beauty mogul was notably absent from the open seat next to Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 SAG Awards.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Are More Than Trophy-Worthy
The A-list brought their A-game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Her Husband Make Their Married Red Carpet Debut at the 2025 SAG Awards
In a rare appearance, the low-profile couple looked stunning together.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Selena Gomez's Custom Celine 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown Is the Definition of Sophistication
Courtesy of custom Celine.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The 12 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards Are Crowd-Favorites
They're crowd and fashion critic favorites.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Lady Gaga Shape-Shifts into a Gothic Victorian Portrait on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
The pop icon looked like 19th-century nobility.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Doechii Hits the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet as a Prepster "Swamp Princess"
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Kaia Gerber Mixes '80s Polka Dot Prints Like a Professional
The model paid homage to her famous mom *and* her own fashion history with the look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Mikey Madison's 'Anora' Red Carpet Outfits Aren't About Playing Dress Up
Stylist Jamie Mizrahi takes us inside the red carpet wardrobe of Mikey Madison, the star of 'Anora.'
By Halie LeSavage Published