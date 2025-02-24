Ayo Edebiri Skips Out on a 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown

There's no doubt that the actress was truly missed.

Ayo Edebiri in a red dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Tappan
By
published
in News

Ayo Edebiri was nowhere to be found on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, despite having received two nominations for her role in The Bear including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Her absence was notable not only for the hole it left in the evening's impressive fashion, where stars from Selena Gomez to Anna Sawai brought out their best custom pieces. Just a few days ago at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, Edebiri arrived in a jaw-dropping archival Versace gown. Aside from making a statement with dazzling silver sequins, her dress also turned heads with a flattering halter neckline and a ruched construction. She enhanced her shimmering ensemble with matching silver heels and kept her jewelry fairly pared down with subtle diamond studs.

As for makeup, she decided to take a bold route with striking metallic eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of berry-toned lipstick. Edebiri finished off her glam by opting for free-flowing curtain bangs.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Ayo Edebiri on the 2025 NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re familiar with Edebiri's coveted wardrobe, you likely know that experimenting with playful gowns is definitely in her wheelhouse—which is why she was so missed at the SAG Awards. Just a few weeks ago at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Edebiri wore a Khaite Pre-Fall 2025 satin midi dress styled by Danielle Goldberg. At first glance this burgundy piece might seem fairly straightforward, but a closer look will reveal a draped bodice, a drop-waist silhouette, and gathered fabric along the sides.

Ayo Edebiri at the 77th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards

Edebiri stuns in Khaite while at the 77th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we’re mentioning her latest looks, Edebiri’s 2024 SAG Awards gown deserves just as much praise. Last year, the star accepted her well-deserved SAG trophies in a plaid dress pulled straight from Luar’s Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. Edebiri’s black-and-white number took up space with billowing sleeves and a train stitched around the hip. The gown’s off-the-shoulder neckline and cinched waist offered a delicate shape. Goldberg anchored Edebiri’s look with Gianvito Rossi heels and Tabayer jewelry.

Ayo Edebiri on the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

Edebiri poses on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet in a plaid Luar gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this year’s awards season is swiftly slowing down, Edebiri’s climb toward the top of Hollywood’s best dressed list is just getting underway. Just ask any style expert who's the It girl of the moment, and they’ll excitedly shout her name in response. The star’s willingness to explore whimsical designs has undoubtedly developed her personal style and set her apart from the rest. So yes, of course, she’s the girl we'll miss when she skips a carpet.

Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.

Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.

When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸