Anna Sawai's 2025 SAG Awards Red Carpet Gown Casts a Glittering Optical Illusion
Her custom Armani Privé picked up where her last fiery awards look left off.
With her breakout role on FX's Shogun, Anna Sawai delivered one of the most decorated performances of the TV season. At the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, she also added another "Best Dressed" accolade to her packed trophy cabinet.
Sawai arrived at the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23 glowing in a custom Armani Privé gown that was more than met the eye. From the front, it appeared stylist Karla Welch had helped her Best Actress-nominated client choose a strapless red gown coated in glittering embellishments. But when Sawai turned to the side, showing off the rest of her dress and a flash of her platform black sandal heels, the entire look changed.
From the side, Sawai's neckline hovered away from her collarbone, revealing a deep slit on either side with a sliver of a mesh panel. Then, the dress transformed into luscious black fabric in the back. Much like her character on Shogun, this dress offered quite the plot twist.
Shortly after Shogun began airing on FX, Sawai was coronated a rising fashion star with an expansive designer wardrobe to match. She sat front-row at Chanel's haute couture show last summer (in a slinky leather set) and then swept into the 2024 Emmy Awards in two back-to-back custom red gowns. Her first was a Vera Wang gown she called the "dress of her dreams," featuring a strapless neckline and dreamy tulle skirt. Later in the evening, she hit the Emmys after-party in a Louis Vuitton number with an exaggerated column skirt a plunging neckline.
Sawai's fashion star only rose as the season went on. Her portrayal of Lady Mariko also earned a 2025 Golden Globe Award—the same week Sawai was named an ambassador for Dior. Fittingly, she accepted the golden statue in a white peplum two-piece by the French house.
Sawai has some tough competition in her category, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, at the 2025 SAG Awards. She's nominated alongside Keri Russell (for the political thriller The Diplomat) and Nicola Coughlan (for Bridgerton's swoony third season). Fashion editors can't predict whether she'll take home yet another trophy, but her gown says she's already made quite the awards season sweep.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
