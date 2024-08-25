Bella Hadid Proves Butterfly Fashion is Here to Stay in Floral Valentino Top
The supermodel continues to pull from her extensive vintage collection.
Bella Hadid is exuding some serious flower power as she continues to promote the latest scent from her fab perfume collection, Orebella.
While attending an Orebella event on Saturday, Aug. 24, the supermodel wore a vintage Valentino butterfly corset top from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.
The model shared a series of photos of herself posing in the top (along with her perfume) to her Instagram Stories, giving off some serious floral summer vibes that (to the surprise of no one) are in-keeping with this year's summer fashion trends.
In 2004, Valentino aimed to "translate" the season's trending message "about lace and lingerie into infinitely fragile corseted dresses with gently falling frills," Vogue reported at the time.
The collection featured a "theme of butterflies" showcased on various prints, canvas day bags, belts, and hair ornaments" which, the publication noted, "looked romantically pretty."
The vintage, flower-power, butterfly-themed top was in-keeping with Hadid's recent ensembles, all drawn from her extensive vintage collection.
On Friday, Aug. 23, stylist Molly Dickson shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring Hadid posing in a show-stopping, barely-there Dior gown.
The all-black gown featured a plunging bow neckline that defied the laws of gravity, ending near the model's lower stomach. The Christian Dior gown by John Galliano from the Spring 2003 collection was in-keeping with this year's barely-there, nearly-naked trend.
The model also wore a purple and beige, Gatsby-inspired, vintage Zuhair Murad gown, once again giving off floral, butterfly, fair vibes.
The floor-length gown featured pale floral sequins along the skirt and bust, as well a coquette bow,.
The vintage, butterfly-and-floral gowns are somewhat of a departure for Hadid, who credits stylist hair stylist Bryce Scarlett, Palestinian makeup artist Nadia Tayeh, and Dickson for her latest looks. This summer, the model has been spending her time competing in equestrian competitions and channeling some serious Cowgirl vibes.
Whether it's a series of layered denim looks, larger-than-life hats, leather chaps, daisy dukes, the infamous Canadian tuxedo, or the always-in-style cowboy boots. Hadid has been embracing her Horse Girl era (and while dating professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos).
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
