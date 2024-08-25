Bella Hadid Proves Butterfly Fashion is Here to Stay in Floral Valentino Top

Bella Hadid is exuding some serious flower power as she continues to promote the latest scent from her fab perfume collection, Orebella.

While attending an Orebella event on Saturday, Aug. 24, the supermodel wore a vintage Valentino butterfly corset top from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.

The model shared a series of photos of herself posing in the top (along with her perfume) to her Instagram Stories, giving off some serious floral summer vibes that (to the surprise of no one) are in-keeping with this year's summer fashion trends.

In 2004, Valentino aimed to "translate" the season's trending message "about lace and lingerie into infinitely fragile corseted dresses with gently falling frills," Vogue reported at the time.

The collection featured a "theme of butterflies" showcased on various prints, canvas day bags, belts, and hair ornaments" which, the publication noted, "looked romantically pretty."

Bella Hadid in vintage Valentino. (Image credit: Instagram: @bellahadid)

The vintage, flower-power, butterfly-themed top was in-keeping with Hadid's recent ensembles, all drawn from her extensive vintage collection.

On Friday, Aug. 23, stylist Molly Dickson shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring Hadid posing in a show-stopping, barely-there Dior gown.

The all-black gown featured a plunging bow neckline that defied the laws of gravity, ending near the model's lower stomach. The Christian Dior gown by John Galliano from the Spring 2003 collection was in-keeping with this year's barely-there, nearly-naked trend.

The model also wore a purple and beige, Gatsby-inspired, vintage Zuhair Murad gown, once again giving off floral, butterfly, fair vibes.



The floor-length gown featured pale floral sequins along the skirt and bust, as well a coquette bow,.

Bella Hadid. (Image credit: Instagram | @bellahadid)

The vintage, butterfly-and-floral gowns are somewhat of a departure for Hadid, who credits stylist hair stylist Bryce Scarlett, Palestinian makeup artist Nadia Tayeh, and Dickson for her latest looks. This summer, the model has been spending her time competing in equestrian competitions and channeling some serious Cowgirl vibes.