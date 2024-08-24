Bella Hadid Brings Back Gatsby-Era Elegance in Another Stunning Vintage Gown

Bella Hadid may have traded in the Paris Fashion Week runway for a Texas equestrian competition and more than a few layered denim looks , larger-than-life hats, and leather chaps this summer, but she's ushering in fall (and a new perfume fragrance) in some seriously breathtaking, Great Gatsby-inspired gowns.

Earlier this week, while celebrating the launch of her most recent Orebella fragrance, the supermodel was spotted wearing a purple and beige vintage Zuhair Murad gown from the model's impressive throwback archive.

The fairy-like, floor-length gown featured pale floral sequins along the skirt and bust, as well a coquette bow, giving off some major Roaring Twenties vibes.

Hadid was styled, of course, by the incomparable Molly Dickson, who has been responsible for a slew of the model's most recent looks as she celebrates the launch of her latest fragrance, Nightcap.

A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson) A photo posted by on

One of those looks was a show-stopping Christian Dior gown by John Galliano from the Spring 2003 collection, which (to the surprise of no one) was in-keeping with this year's barely-there, nearly-naked trend.

The all-black gown featured a plunging bow neckline that defied the laws of gravity, ending near the model's lower stomach.

Hair stylist Bryce Scarlett has also been responsible for Hadid luscious locks as of late, including a messy updo, which perfectly framed her face and featured draping curls, and tousled waves, which complimented her 20s-inspired, vintage gown.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For her continuous, sun-kissed look, Hadid has Palestinian makeup artist Nadia Tayeh to thank.

Hadid's latest string of barely-there gowns and vintage looks are a stark contrast to her 2024 minimalist girl summer wardrobe, which have (perhaps to the surprise of some) featured daisy dukes and cowboy boots.

A post shared by molly dickson (@mollyddickson) A photo posted by on

Of course, anyone who has followed Hadid knows she is a fan and aficionado of vintage gowns. In 2022, while attending Cannes Film Festival, stylist Law Roach opened up about dressing the supermodel in endless vintage ensembles.

“Our love for archive and vintage brought us together, and we thought it would be cool to focus on that," Roach told Women's Wear Daily at the time. “It’s such a trend right now and I love seeing it because I just think that clothes should have more than one life. I don’t think they should sit in a closet somewhere. There are so many beautiful, spectacular things that were created years and years ago and I just think that they deserve a new life.

“We talked about that and I think she wanted to feel different from last year,” he continued. “I think she solidified herself as the queen of Cannes last season in the Schiaparelli and the Gaultier and I think she wanted to be a little bit more subtle this time around. The clothes speak for themselves, right?”