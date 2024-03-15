Bella Hadid Keeps the Cowgirl Vibes Going in a Canadian Tuxedo

Bella Hadid isn't sacrificing her personal style, despite pivoting from Lower East Side It-girl to Texas cowgirl. The supermodel continued her Western style streak for a walk in Los Angeles yesterday in head-to-toe denim and brown heeled cowboy boots.
The Canadian tuxedo was still unmistakably Bella. She added her own flair with a Y2K moto jacket silhouette and low-rise jeans. For accessories, she slung a Givenchy bag over her shoulder and tied the look together with her tiny rectangular sunglasses, a thick brown leather belt, and a stack of chunky mismatched rings.
The most important outfit companion of all? Hadid's dog Glizzy, who the model walked on a red leash.
Hadid is hardly the only person getting in touch with their inner rodeo queen through a double-denim outfit. At Paris Fashion Week, street style was filled with denim-on-denim outfits. Back in New York City, other celebrities like Sydney Sweeney have tried their own interpretations of the jeans-only look.
The outfit is the latest in Hadid's string of Western-inspired looks. She has made an earnest effort to celebrate her new boyfriend's, professional cowboy Adan Banuelos', culture with chic ten-gallon hats, turquoise jewelry, prairie dresses, fringe, and even leather chaps. Earlier this week, she wore flare dark-wash jeans and square-toe heeled leather boots. She even supported Banuelos at a recent rodeo tournament in Arlington, Texas, cheering him on from the stands in full cowgirl regalia.
The model is also no stranger to horses—she grew up as an equestrian, after all. And Hadid has been revisiting her sport on a ranch in Weatherford, Texas, competing in horseback riding competitions with her horse, Metallic Tito. It was rumored this week that Hadid recently moved to Texas from New York City to be close to her new boyfriend, but yesterday's LA dog-walk may suggest otherwise.
Hadid's country twang has come at a good time. Beyoncé is firmly in her Texas era, wearing cowboy hats as she gears up to release her new country album Cowboy Carter on March 29. Lana Del Rey is also adopting the genre with new music later this year. Meanwhile, Pharrell's latest Louis Vuitton menswear runway fully embraced the Americana aesthetic. It remains unclear whether Hadid will return to the runway any time soon, or if the horse-girl lifestyle will keep her on the ranch.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
