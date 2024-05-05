Bella Hadid is Fashion Goals During Weekend Rendezvous With Boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Model Bella Hadid pulled out all the fashion stops while on a whirlwind New York City trip and alongside her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

On Friday, May 3, the pair were spotted wearing matching all-black outfits while holding hands and walking the streets of NYC.

Hadid wore a black leather jacket and matching leather pants, paired with black boots and a white top, while Banuelos matched his supermodel girlfriend with a black button-up shirt, black boots, a black cowboy hat and a pair of blue jeans.

In February, Hadid seemed to publicly confirm her relationship with Adan Banuelos, a professional horseback rider.

"My valentine💌💋,” she captioned the photo at the time, as Yahoo! Sports reports.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are seen on May 03, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same day, Hadid attended the official launch party of her new fragrance brand, Orebella, at The Huntress New York.

Forever the fashion icon, Hadid wore a vintage yellow gown from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2003 collection, featuring a matching lace-up yellow corset and dragons, flowers, and nature-inspired prints.

Hadid completed the look with a pair of open-toed gold high heels and crystal earrings.

The gown could easily be considered an ode to the late fashion designer, who passed away on April 12, 2024 at 83 years old, The New York Times reported.

Bella Hadid is seen on the way to the Orebella launch event on May 3, 2024 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not to be outdone (by her previous self), on Saturday, May 4, Hadid was once again spotted at the Orebella popup in the West Village, sporting a jaw-dropping, eye-catching Spring/Summer 1999 Yves Saint Laurent haute couture silk gown.

The sheer pink and white gown featured floral highlights and a matching sheer shawl, which effortlessly flowed behind Hadid. The model paired the look with open-toed stilettos, minimal jewelry and a small hand-held golden clutch.

Hadid is arguably one of the reasons why vintage fashion moments have become all the rage, as The Independent reported back in 2022. The model has become well-known for sporting iconic throwback pieces, including a Junya Watanabe denim dress from 2002 and a black Comme Des Garçons sleeveless jumper from 2008.

Bella Hadid is seen at the Orebella popup in the West Village on May 04, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turns out, if Hadid and her boyfriend are taking over New York City, even for a weekend, us mere mortals are sure to be privy to more than a few memorable fashion moments.

Bless.