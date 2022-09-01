Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I'm always interested in trying new brands and styles, but when it comes to finding the best boots for women, I like to know a thing or two about the label before I make my final purchase. After all, harsh weather and copious amounts of walking can cause quite a bit of wear-and-tear on a shoe, and I want to be confident that my favorite boots are going to last me long-term―a consideration that's good for both the planet and my wallet. Which all begs the question: Of all the types of boots and boots brands for women out there, which are the best and most reliable?

What to Look For in a Boots Brand

I asked fashion stylist Sarah Nearis to weigh in. "For a boot brand to be great, I believe they should have versatile and trendy styles with practical designers," she says. "I love a brand that has a range of styles for different occasions and personalities, but doesn’t skimp on comfort or quality. When you find a brand that you love and that fits your foot well and is comfortable, it makes you want to buy multiples or invest in different styles. Just like any product, when a brand nails quality and comfort, you will have loyal customers and repeat customers make the best customers."

So if you're looking for your new go-to boots brand, check out our stylist- and editor-approved recommendations below.

Schutz

(Image credit: schutz-shoes.com)

"For budget-friendly boot or shoes, I love Schutz," says Nearis. "They make chic and trendy styles and my clients love how comfortable they are." The brand, founded in 1995 by Alexandra Berman, prides itself on making "trend-forward forward" intended to take your outfits to the next level.

Larroude

(Image credit: larroude.com)

Looking to be ahead of the fashion curve? "A brand created by former editor and creative director Marina Larroude is one of my new favorite brands," Nearis gushes. "I have the most amazing knee-high pair of boots called the Kate. They are so stylish and sexy and have a great price point."

Saint Laurent

(Image credit: ysl.com)

Feeling luxurious? "If you want to treat yourself and invest in a higher end pair of boots, I will forever love Saint Laurent," Nearis advises. "They are so well made, last a long time if you take care of them, and are just so chic and timeless. My favorites are the western ankle booties."

Blundstone

(Image credit: blundstone.com)

Marie Claire's Style Editor Sara Holzman counts Blundstone as one of her favorite boots brands. The label is an especially great choice for those who love the classic Chelsea boot, of which Blundstone offers a number of options in different colors and patterns.

KHAITE

(Image credit: khaite.com)

This brand, another of Holzman's favorites, reimagines American heritage sportswear for a more chic, modern shopper. In addition to boots, the label makes all kinds of footwear, in addition to apparel and handbags.

(opens in new tab) KHAITE The Morgan Ankle Boots in Black Leather $1,380 at khaite.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) KHAITE The Dallas Ankle Boot in Caramel Suede $990 at khaite.com (opens in new tab)

Thursday Boot Company

(Image credit: thursdayboots.com)

Thursday Boot Company is one of my all-time favorites. They pride themselves on making high-quality, long-lasting boots at affordable price points. Plus, they're based in New York City, so they pay particular attention to durability in light of the city's notoriously shoe-shredding sidewalks.

Sam Edelman

(Image credit: samedelman.com)

Some of my most stylish boots come from Sam Edelman, which has a variety of styles of boots from loud and unique to understated and classic. Regardless of your personal taste or the event you're shopping for, this brand has something for you.

Vince Camuto

(Image credit: nordstrom.com)

Vince Camuto is one of the most recognizable names in the boots game, with a wide range of boots that range from combat, weather-proof, Chelsea, over-the-knee, and more. They're since expanded into handbags and apparel, but their new styles continue to be knockouts every year.

(opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Sonbela Pointed Toe Boot $189 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Tressara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot $249 at nordstrom.com (opens in new tab)

BY FAR

(Image credit: byfar.com)

"For an everyday boot, I love BY FAR ankle boots," says Nearis, who sympathizes with those of us who'd like to trek to work every day in something sensible and stylish. "The heel is more of block heel and they come in such great colors―they have a bit of a 60’s vibe."

BY FAR Alister Sequoia Nappa Leather $665 at byfar.com (opens in new tab) BY FAR Stevie 42 Salmon Circular Croco Embossed Leather $740 at byfar.com (opens in new tab)

Simon Miller

(Image credit: simonmillerusa.com)

This L.A.-based label works perfectly for those who love a chunky boot and/or a platform heel. With an extensive collection of lug-soled boots along with cowboy boots, Chelsea boots, thigh highs, and other styles, you'll replenish your footwear collection in no time.

L.L. Bean

(Image credit: llbean.com)

Holzman recommends longtime classic L.L. Bean as a great, versatile option. I, too, love the brand's boots for their rugged look and famous durability. In addition to their classic brown, blue, and black options, check out the brightly colored colorways that the brand also offers.

(opens in new tab) L.L. Bean The Original L.L.Bean Boot in Marsh Brown/Brown $159 at llbean.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) L.L. Bean The Original L.L. Bean Boot in Dark Brown/Brick Red $159 at llbean.com (opens in new tab)

Paris Texas

(Image credit: farfetch.com)

Beloved by celebrities and influencers, this Italian brand was launched in 2015 by two sisters devoted to crafting long-lasting, high-quality boots. The company has taken off remarkably quickly for both their unique designs and their more classic styles.

Hunter

(Image credit: hunterboots.com)

Everybody, without exception, needs a good pair of rainboots, and classic brand Hunter is the way to go. They sell both traditional tall boots built to handle deep puddles as well as shorter options that won't clash with your work outfits.

Stuart Weitzman

(Image credit: stuartweitzman.com)

Stuart Weitzman is one of my personal favorites. The brand is responsible for much of my boots collection, from my everyday choices to my more flamboyant nightlife picks.

(opens in new tab) Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over-The-Knee Suede Boots $350 at saksoff5th.com (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Stuart Weitzman Siggy 60 Suede Block Heel Sock Boots $250 at saksoff5th.com (opens in new tab)

Dr. Martens

(Image credit: drmartens.com)

This brand is a classic go-to for any combat boot lover. They've been known for their edgy, nonconformist brand identity since the 1980s, but their roots trace all the way back to the turn of the century.