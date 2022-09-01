The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women in 2022

Tried-and-true boots brands that come stylist- and editor- approved.

woman sitting on steps wearing yellow patterned boots
(Image credit: Getty/Viktoria Ujvari / EyeEm)
Jump to category:
Gabrielle Ulubay
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

I'm always interested in trying new brands and styles, but when it comes to finding the best boots for women, I like to know a thing or two about the label before I make my final purchase. After all, harsh weather and copious amounts of walking can cause quite a bit of wear-and-tear on a shoe, and I want to be confident that my favorite boots are going to last me long-term―a consideration that's good for both the planet and my wallet. Which all begs the question: Of all the types of boots and boots brands for women out there, which are the best and most reliable?

What to Look For in a Boots Brand

I asked fashion stylist Sarah Nearis to weigh in. "For a boot brand to be great, I believe they should have versatile and trendy styles with practical designers," she says. "I love a brand that has a range of styles for different occasions and personalities, but doesn’t skimp on comfort or quality. When you find a brand that you love and that fits your foot well and is comfortable, it makes you want to buy multiples or invest in different styles. Just like any product, when a brand nails quality and comfort, you will have loyal customers and repeat customers make the best customers."

So if you're looking for your new go-to boots brand, check out our stylist- and editor-approved recommendations below.

Schutz

black boots

(Image credit: schutz-shoes.com)

"For budget-friendly boot or shoes, I love Schutz," says Nearis. "They make chic and trendy styles and my clients love how comfortable they are." The brand, founded in 1995 by Alexandra Berman, prides itself on making "trend-forward forward" intended to take your outfits to the next level. 

 (opens in new tab)
Schutz Mary Specchio Leather Bootie

 (opens in new tab)
Schutz Chelsea Bootie

Larroude

woman wearing heeled boots

(Image credit: larroude.com)

Looking to be ahead of the fashion curve? "A brand created by former editor and creative director Marina Larroude is one of my new favorite brands," Nearis gushes. "I have the most amazing knee-high pair of boots called the Kate. They are so stylish and sexy and have a great price point."

 (opens in new tab)
Larroude The Kate


 (opens in new tab)
Larroude Olivia Platform Boot In Black Leather

Saint Laurent

tall black boots

(Image credit: ysl.com)

Feeling luxurious? "If you want to treat yourself and invest in a higher end pair of boots, I will forever love Saint Laurent," Nearis advises. "They are so well made, last a long time if you take care of them, and are just so chic and timeless. My favorites are the western ankle booties."
Saint Laurent Talia Boots in Velvet
Saint Laurent 68 Boots in Mesh with Rhinestones

Blundstone

beige chelsea boots

(Image credit: blundstone.com)

Marie Claire's Style Editor Sara Holzman counts Blundstone as one of her favorite boots brands. The label is an especially great choice for those who love the classic Chelsea boot, of which Blundstone offers a number of options in different colors and patterns.
Blundstone #2100 Stout Brown Chelsea Boots
Blundstone #2160 Pearl Premium Leather Heeled Boots

KHAITE

silver booties

(Image credit: khaite.com)

This brand, another of Holzman's favorites, reimagines American heritage sportswear for a more chic, modern shopper. In addition to boots, the label makes all kinds of footwear, in addition to apparel and handbags.

 (opens in new tab)
KHAITE The Morgan Ankle Boots in Black Leather

 (opens in new tab)
KHAITE The Dallas Ankle Boot in Caramel Suede

Thursday Boot Company

black ankle boots

(Image credit: thursdayboots.com)

Thursday Boot Company is one of my all-time favorites. They pride themselves on making high-quality, long-lasting boots at affordable price points. Plus, they're based in New York City, so they pay particular attention to durability in light of the city's notoriously shoe-shredding sidewalks.
Thursday Boot Company Rodeo Boot
Thursday Boot Company Luna Bootie

Sam Edelman

black and white cowboy boots

(Image credit: samedelman.com)

Some of my most stylish boots come from Sam Edelman, which has a variety of styles of boots from loud and unique to understated and classic. Regardless of your personal taste or the event you're shopping for, this brand has something for you.

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Codie Ankle Bootie

 (opens in new tab)
Sam Edelman Fenna Ankle Bootie

Vince Camuto

white boot

(Image credit: nordstrom.com)

Vince Camuto is one of the most recognizable names in the boots game, with a wide range of boots that range from combat, weather-proof, Chelsea, over-the-knee, and more. They're since expanded into handbags and apparel, but their new styles continue to be knockouts every year.

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Sonbela Pointed Toe Boot

 (opens in new tab)
Vince Camuto Tressara Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

BY FAR

black ankle boots

(Image credit: byfar.com)

"For an everyday boot, I love BY FAR ankle boots," says Nearis, who sympathizes with those of us who'd like to trek to work every day in something sensible and stylish. "The heel is more of block heel and they come in such great colors―they have a bit of a 60’s vibe."
BY FAR Alister Sequoia Nappa Leather
BY FAR Stevie 42 Salmon Circular Croco Embossed Leather

Simon Miller

woman posing in tall green boots

(Image credit: simonmillerusa.com)

This L.A.-based label works perfectly for those who love a chunky boot and/or a platform heel. With an extensive collection of lug-soled boots along with cowboy boots, Chelsea boots, thigh highs, and other styles, you'll replenish your footwear collection in no time.

 (opens in new tab)
Simon Miller Bandi Boot

 (opens in new tab)
Simon Miller Overknee High Raid Boot

L.L. Bean

rugged brown ankle boots

(Image credit: llbean.com)

Holzman recommends longtime classic L.L. Bean as a great, versatile option. I, too, love the brand's boots for their rugged look and famous durability. In addition to their classic brown, blue, and black options, check out the brightly colored colorways that the brand also offers.

 (opens in new tab)
L.L. Bean The Original L.L.Bean Boot in Marsh Brown/Brown

 (opens in new tab)
L.L. Bean The Original L.L. Bean Boot in Dark Brown/Brick Red

Paris Texas

sparkly blue boots

(Image credit: farfetch.com)

Beloved by celebrities and influencers, this Italian brand was launched in 2015 by two sisters devoted to crafting long-lasting, high-quality boots. The company has taken off remarkably quickly for both their unique designs and their more classic styles.

 (opens in new tab)
Paris Texas Crocodile-Effect Knee-High Boots

 (opens in new tab)
Paris Texas Holly Crystal-Embellished Boots

Hunter

glossy red rain boots

(Image credit: hunterboots.com)

Everybody, without exception, needs a good pair of rainboots, and classic brand Hunter is the way to go. They sell both traditional tall boots built to handle deep puddles as well as shorter options that won't clash with your work outfits. 

 (opens in new tab)
Hunter Original Chelsea Rain Boot

 (opens in new tab)
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots

Stuart Weitzman

woman wearing black boots

(Image credit: stuartweitzman.com)

Stuart Weitzman is one of my personal favorites. The brand is responsible for much of my boots collection, from my everyday choices to my more flamboyant nightlife picks. 

 (opens in new tab)
Stuart Weitzman Lowland Over-The-Knee Suede Boots

 (opens in new tab)
Stuart Weitzman Siggy 60 Suede Block Heel Sock Boots

Dr. Martens

black combat boots

(Image credit: drmartens.com)

This brand is a classic go-to for any combat boot lover. They've been known for their edgy, nonconformist brand identity since the 1980s, but their roots trace all the way back to the turn of the century.

 (opens in new tab)
1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots

 (opens in new tab)
Audrick Brando Leather Platform Chelsea Boots

Gabrielle Ulubay
Gabrielle Ulubay
E-Commerce Writer

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.