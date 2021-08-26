Chelsea boots are rooted in the Victorian era—the first boot was made by J. Sparkes-Hall for Queen Victoria. The story goes like this: Queen Victoria had requested a pair of boots without laces that she could wear while riding (laces got caught in her stirrups, which, I don't ride, but sounds annoying?). The original boots were called "paddock" until the '50s and '60s when the name "Chelsea boots" came into the picture, thanks to its popularity in the United Kingdom and its association with the King's Road (a street in the borough of Chelsea in London).

These days, Chelsea boots are beloved by everyone and have become an essential footwear style. So, what makes a Chelsea boot a Chelsea boot? Well, there's typically a strip of black elastic that extends to just below the ankle, but not all the way down to the sole. The two parts of the boot are made from a single piece of leather (the vamp and the quarters). The vamp and the quarters meet near the ankle, where they are joined by a strip of vulcanized rubber or elastic. Ahead, classic and modern Chelsea boot styles that will make you fall in love with this shoe all over again.

Hunter Refined Slim Fit Quilted Gloss Chelsea Boots $155.00 at Hunter Hunter's waterproof glossy black Chelsea boots will seamlessly take you from day to night and ensure you won't have to obsessively check the weather every hour.

Frye Melissa Chelsea Boot $298.00 at Frye Come for the durability of Frye's vintage Italian leather booties, stay for the gorgeous redwood color they come in that will stand out from the rest of your Chelsea boot collection.

Koio Chelsea in Nero Boots $348 at Koio Expect to receive plenty of compliments whenever you throw on Koio's bestselling Chelsea boots, which will instantly become a part of your capsule wardrobe.

Khaite Calgary Leather Chelsea Boots $1,240 at Net-a-Porter Best paired with a midi skirt and cozy sweater or a beautiful dress, Khaite's calgary leather Chelsea boots with two-inch heels are made to wear year-round.

Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boots $150 at Timberland If you still want to look cute while doing outdoorsy activities, throw on Timberland's Chelsea boots, which are available in seven (!) different colors.

Everlane The Square Toe Chelsea Boot $195.00 at Everlane Say hello to your new, sleek, square-toe Chelsea boot.

Loeffler Randall Bridget Embossed Leather Chelsea Combat Boots $395.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue Croc-embossed boots add a little something extra. Wear this style upper tucked into pant legs or alongside flowing midi dresses.

Staud Palamino Suede Chelsea Boots $425.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue The suede of these tan Chelsea boots will fit in with your autumnal wardrobe. Cue the pumpkin spice!

Sorel Brex™ Leather Chelsea Boots $160.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue Comfy? Yes. Durable. Check. These rugged Chelsea boots have a molded footbed and a can-do attitude—what more can you ask for?

FP Collection James Chelsea Boots $188 at Nordstrom $188 at Nordstrom $188 at Nordstrom Two qualities I ask for in my Chelsea boots this season: The shoe has to have a thick platform and a heel, so my 5'4" frame doesn't look weighed down by my footwear. This pair from Free People is the answer.

Ganni Low Chelsea Leather Boots $425.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue Swap your traditional rain boots for this rugged Chelsea boot version.

Free People Atlas Studded Chelsea Bootie $148.00 at Nordstrom No need to over-accessorize when your Chelsea boots come equipped with insets and studs like these.

Tory Burch Ivory Chelsea Boot $428.00 at Nordstrom Take a chance on something new this season. These Tory Burch ivory Chelsea boots will look sharp with fall's cozy knits and can be worn well into winter.

Thursday Boot Company Duchess Chelsea Boot $160 at Amazon $160 at Amazon $160 at Amazon Expect compliments every time you slide on a pair of Thursday Boots' Chelsea boots with its statement pull tab in the back.

Proenza Schouler Chelsea Boot $825.00 at Nordstrom Contrast stitching and a stack lug sole merges outdoor sophisticated with everyday elegance.

Asgard Short Rain Boots Waterproof $27.99 at Amazon These Chelsea boots have a matte finish and are suited for rainy days, though you can wear them even when there's not a cloud in the sky. I love a boot that does double duty.

Roger Vivier Viv Rangers Bootie $1325.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue This is not your run-of-the-mill Chelsea. A burgundy patent leather exterior and a bold silver buckle kicks it up a few notches.

Dr. Martens 2976 Faux Shearling Chelsea Boot $160 at Nordstrom These boots are designed to keep your feet warm on even the coldest of days. Dr. Martens' boots are basically a winter essential, so it's about time you got a pair for yourself.

Off-White Chelsea Leather Boot $583.99 at Bluefly Only Off-White can design a tag in the back that doesn't take away from the shoe, or make you want to rip it off. This boot is perfect for someone who has an eye for designer goods, but doesn't want something logo heavy.

Rag & Bone Rover Mid Heel Booties $395 at Neiman Marcus If you're looking for a boot that you can wear all year long, this pair is for you. Tan shoes really pop against the dark colors you wear during the fall and winter, and perfectly match any of your spring and summer outfits.

Diemme Alberone Chelsea Boots $221 at SSENSE $449 at Amazon $449 at Neiman Marcus Want added height without a heel? These boots by Diemme should do the trick. The sturdy sole will give you enough support for all-weather wear while adding on a few extra centimeters.

Proenza Schouler Topstitched Leather Chelsea boots $825 at Bloomingdales There's no doubt the stitching on this shoe is what gives it the ultimate cool-girl look. It's Proenza Schouler's best-selling Chelsea boot, which means we all need it.