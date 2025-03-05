Calling all royals fans and expert hosts: Meghan Markle has brought her home and lifestyle tips to Netflix. After being postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires , the new series With Love, Meghan premiered on the streaming giant on March 4, 2025.

Throughout eight episodes, the Duchess of Sussex welcomes guests into her home (or rather, a short-term rental evoking her Montecito home) and shares recipes and crafts, from mouth-watering pasta to adorable ladybug crostinis to a dessert paying tribute to her royal wedding cake. The cooking show also includes an array of celebrity guests, from professional chefs to Mindy Kaling to a quick cameo from Prince Harry himself.

With the entire season out now, fans are clamoring for news of whether Duchess Meghan will be back to offer more beautiful crafts or sweet tidbits about her children in a new season. Below, read on for everything we know about whether With Love, Meghan will return for season 2.

A garden party. From left: Heather Dorak, Prince Harry, Genevieve Hillis, Julian Zafjen, Kelly Zafjen, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

Has 'With Love, Meghan' been renewed for season 2?

As of the series' release in early March, Netflix hasn't revealed whether With Love, Meghan will return for season 2. It seems that even a duchess can fall prey to Netflix's standard of waiting for a few weeks or months of viewership numbers to decide whether a series will continue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a long history of working with Netflix, though their projects are usually shorter. Their docuseries Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Polo all lasted one season each. However, the first installment of With Love, Meghan has been billed as a season of an ongoing show rather than a limited series, so there's hope that Mrs. Sussex has plans for the lifestyle show.

Meghan (right) and makeup artist Daniel Martin (left) decorate a honey lemon raspberry cake. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When would 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 be released?

There's no way to guess when new episodes of With Love, Meghan could arrive on Netflix. Any production schedule for a future season would depend on the Duchess of Sussex, who will be quite busy in the near future with the release of her long-awaited lifestyle brand As Ever later this spring.

Still, here's hoping that With Love, Meghan could return sooner rather than later. Considering season 1 was originally supposed to be released in January 2025 before it was delayed due to the L.A. Wildfires, it's possible new episodes could be filmed later in the year after the initial As Ever promotions wrap up. Should the show film again in late 2025, fingers crossed that the show could return to Netflix by mid-2026.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors