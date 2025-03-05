'With Love, Meghan' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fans hope the Duchess of Sussex will return to Netflix with more crafts and recipes soon.
Calling all royals fans and expert hosts: Meghan Markle has brought her home and lifestyle tips to Netflix. After being postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the new series With Love, Meghan premiered on the streaming giant on March 4, 2025.
Throughout eight episodes, the Duchess of Sussex welcomes guests into her home (or rather, a short-term rental evoking her Montecito home) and shares recipes and crafts, from mouth-watering pasta to adorable ladybug crostinis to a dessert paying tribute to her royal wedding cake. The cooking show also includes an array of celebrity guests, from professional chefs to Mindy Kaling to a quick cameo from Prince Harry himself.
With the entire season out now, fans are clamoring for news of whether Duchess Meghan will be back to offer more beautiful crafts or sweet tidbits about her children in a new season. Below, read on for everything we know about whether With Love, Meghan will return for season 2.
Has 'With Love, Meghan' been renewed for season 2?
As of the series' release in early March, Netflix hasn't revealed whether With Love, Meghan will return for season 2. It seems that even a duchess can fall prey to Netflix's standard of waiting for a few weeks or months of viewership numbers to decide whether a series will continue.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a long history of working with Netflix, though their projects are usually shorter. Their docuseries Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, and Polo all lasted one season each. However, the first installment of With Love, Meghan has been billed as a season of an ongoing show rather than a limited series, so there's hope that Mrs. Sussex has plans for the lifestyle show.
When would 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 be released?
There's no way to guess when new episodes of With Love, Meghan could arrive on Netflix. Any production schedule for a future season would depend on the Duchess of Sussex, who will be quite busy in the near future with the release of her long-awaited lifestyle brand As Ever later this spring.
Still, here's hoping that With Love, Meghan could return sooner rather than later. Considering season 1 was originally supposed to be released in January 2025 before it was delayed due to the L.A. Wildfires, it's possible new episodes could be filmed later in the year after the initial As Ever promotions wrap up. Should the show film again in late 2025, fingers crossed that the show could return to Netflix by mid-2026.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
