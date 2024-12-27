After a foot sweat-inducing four-year reign, Ugg boots have finally been usurped as fashion's favorite ugly shoe. In their place, a new contender is quickly converting celebrities like Zendaya, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber into avid fans. Allow me to reintroduce you to Birkenstock: the humble cork-soled German clog and sandal company quietly gunning for a place in your heart and your closet.

Whereas Ugg's trendy platform styles and shearling-lined slippers enjoyed an instantaneous boom during and after the pandemic—a period that led many to prioritize comfort wherever possible—Birkenstock's climb to It-shoe status has been more of a slow burn. Gradually stoked by lucrative collaborations with the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Jil Sander, Proenza Schouler, Rick Owens, Staud, and Tekla, the brand now seems ready to claim its rightful place on the ugly shoe throne.

Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes initially picked up a pair of Birkenstocks in 2020. Four years later, she's seemingly still wearing the same pair of black sandals with silver buckles. But crucially, the Broadway star has begun styling her slides in a more elevated way. In April, the 46-year-old street style muse definitively proved the Arizona Birko-Flor can be business casual in a light blue button-up and baggy ivory trousers.

Katie Holmes accessorizes an oversize blue button-up and baggy white trousers with black Birkenstock sandals in April 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid may very well be the Birkenstock clog's biggest fan. She wore the shoe at least four times in public this year, beginning with a comfy outfit she devised for an April sleepover at Bradley Cooper's apartment in New York City. In July, the model reached for her taupe suede Birks first for a sweatpants-clad walk through SoHo with Cooper and her beloved yellow Miu Miu bag. Later that month, she was photographed leaving a photoshoot in Manhattan wearing a blue Lesyanebo trench coat, a teal crop top, butter yellow loungewear pants from her cashmere clothing line, Guest in Residence, and yet another pair of clogs—this time in the brand's mink colorway.

Gigi Hadid leaves a photoshoot wearing a blue trench coat and mink brown Birkenstock clogs in July 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid didn't retire her mules when summer ended, though. In fact, her favorite pair popped again not once but twice in fall. After packing the shoes for an October trip to California—where the knitwear mogul famously made her yearlong relationship with Cooper Erewhon-official—she lugged them back to the city for their cutest couple style moment yet. In November, the pair solidified their bond in matching cherry red outfits complete with sneakers for him and beige Birkenstocks for her.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper matched in pops of cherry red for a walk around Manhattan circa November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching Birkenstocks became a fixture in Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's relationship at the end of last year. Although the two have possibly parted ways, Gerber's relationship with her Boston clogs is still going strong. She's even acquired a white shearling-lined pair—perfect for walking to ballet class in winter.

Kaia Gerber sports white shearling-lined Birkenstock clogs to ballet class in January 2024. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Daisy Edgar-Jones shares a similar mindset when it comes to the Birkenstock sandal's aseasonality. In December, the Twisters star made her stance quite clear in a Mango wrap coat paired with black Birkenstock Arizona sandals and matching black socks—a clever way to winterize the shoe for London's blustering winds.

For years, the socks and sandals debate relegated the look to the realm of grandfatherly fashion faux pas, right along with fanny packs and the since-redeemed boat shoe. But it seems justice has finally been served for the socks and sandals trend thanks to the rise of eclectic grandpa style. Even Ashley Olsen co-signed the controversial combo in a navy coat, Celine slides, and white cashmere socks circa November 2023.

Daisy Edgar-Jones pairs a belted black Mango coat with Birkenstock sandals and matching socks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fashion trailblazer Zendaya didn't have to worry about weatherproofing her black suede Birkenstocks after touching down in New York City for the 2024 Gotham Awards. Why? Because the Challengers star had both the courage and the foresight to accessorize her airport outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag and one of the German brand's most intimidating styles: the shearling-lined, closed-toe London model.

More bootie than clog, the London is the even uglier stepsister to this year's ugly shoe of choice. But if Miss Z has deemed it worthy, I suppose it's time to start holding space for an ensuing London loafer trend next year. Case in point: The shoe already underwent its first makeover in September thanks to a collaboration between Japanese label BEAMS and Birkenstock.

Zendaya styles a track suit with a Louis Vuitton bag and black Birkenstock booties in December 2024. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Pending the London loafer's come-up, Selena Gomez has your freaky Birkenstock needs covered with a maximalist pair of Arizona sandals. Covered in black shearling and cinched with oversize gold buckles, this spin on the classic slide clearly borrows inspiration from the teddy coat trend resurgence. But the newly engaged billionaire wisely chose not to double down on fuzzy textures here, instead opting to balance the slip-on style with a sleek leather jacket and an understated Prada belt bag for a Black Friday shopping spree with her sister.

Selena Gomez shops in fuzzy black Birkenstock sandals with her sister on Black Friday. (Image credit: Backgrid)

So go forth and wear your ugly shoes with pride. You have my permission, and the explicit endorsement of all your favorite celebrities to boot.