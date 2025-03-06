Meghan Markle Pairs Cartier With Crocs for the Ultimate High-Low 'With Love, Meghan' Moment
Many of the Duchess of Sussex's looks are under $300 in her new Netflix series.
Meghan Markle might be the queen of quiet luxury, but she's also a self-proclaimed fan of high-low dressing, as she revealed in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. No one does a neutral better than the Duchess of Sussex, and she proved that throughout the eight-episode lifestyle show in a range of creamy ivory shirts and beige sweaters. But the most surprising fashion moment came when Meghan headed to the family's chicken coop in a pair of...Crocs?
I never thought I'd see a member of the Royal Family (except for maybe, say, Prince Louis) sporting a pair of Crocs. But Meghan managed to make the humble clog look elevated by choosing a smooth version rather than your typical hole-filled slides—and wearing them with Princess Diana's Cartier watch doesn't hurt. The series is full of such moments, like in episode two, when Mindy Kaling tells the duchess that she's a big fan of her style.
"Your fashion is one of my favorite things," Kaling tells the Duchess of Sussex, admitting, “Sometimes I will look like where’s that coat from, go to Max Mara dot com, and it’s already sold out. Can you tell me about your clothes?"
Even though Meghan—who says she "likes high-low" fashion— reveals that she's wearing a pricey Loro Piano sweater, she admits that her loose trousers are from none other than Zara.
The duchess has relied on a number of classic pieces from J.Crew over the years, and she chose an often-worn Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt from the brand while making a balloon arch. So beloved is the past-season style that it revealed wear under the arms—a sign of a tried-and-true fave.
She also wore a creamy sweater shell from J.Crew and several pairs of accessible jeans, including a light-wash $195 style from La Ligne. And even though her enviable jewelry collection isn't exactly affordable—minus a pair of under-$250 knotted Anine Bing earrings—she effortlessly mixes designer pieces with high street brands throughout the series.
Of course, not everything is from Zara or J.Crew, with the duchess showing off a very Julia Roberts polka dot Carolina Herrera dress in the kitchen and a ship-patterned Emilia Wickstead style for a garden party with Kaling.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Whether she's in a belted Sézane shirt dress, a Northwestern sweatshirt or crisp $40 linen apron, the Duchess of Sussex gives off relaxed California energy as she gardens, cooks and arranges flowers with aplomb. The best part? Many of her items are still in stock (albeit some in a different colorway).
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I’m Styling These Chic Spring Outfits With Madewell’s Sale Section
Consider your warm-weather wardrobe complete.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Mindy Kaling Is Resurrecting This Executive-Core Haircut Trend for Spring
The actor was spotted in New York City with a new short 'do and we can’t get enough.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Dior's D-Journey Bag Is So Well-Traveled
It's gone from the Super Bowl to Rihanna's birthday party and Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Meghan Markle's As Ever Lineup Will Include One Fanciful Product Used on Her Netflix Show
You're going to want to use it on everything.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Lilibet Takes Cleaning Very Seriously, According to Mom Meghan Markle
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Makes a Brief but Meaningful Appearance in Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'
The Duke of Sussex requests a mimosa as he supports wife Meghan Markle at an important event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Dedicates 'With Love, Meghan' to Her Late Rescue Dog Guy, and He Appears Throughout the Series
Viewers will see the sweet beagle sitting in the corner of the kitchen while his mom works.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Career as a Cocktail Waitress Was Cut Short When She Hilariously Messed Up a Drink Order
"They're like, 'Let's have you go back to being a coat check girl.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Surprises Fans at "Magical" 'With Love, Meghan' Launch Event in New York
"The girls that have been supporting me for nearly a decade!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Celebrate Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show With an Amazing Gift
The little royals paid tribute to their mom's success in the sweetest way.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Her Royal Wedding Cake During ‘With Love, Meghan’
The duchess looked back on her special day in the first episode of her new Netflix show.
By Kristin Contino Published