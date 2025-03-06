Meghan Markle Pairs Cartier With Crocs for the Ultimate High-Low 'With Love, Meghan' Moment

Meghan Markle wearing a cream sweater pouring fruit in a drink talking in a kitchen with Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle might be the queen of quiet luxury, but she's also a self-proclaimed fan of high-low dressing, as she revealed in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. No one does a neutral better than the Duchess of Sussex, and she proved that throughout the eight-episode lifestyle show in a range of creamy ivory shirts and beige sweaters. But the most surprising fashion moment came when Meghan headed to the family's chicken coop in a pair of...Crocs?

I never thought I'd see a member of the Royal Family (except for maybe, say, Prince Louis) sporting a pair of Crocs. But Meghan managed to make the humble clog look elevated by choosing a smooth version rather than your typical hole-filled slides—and wearing them with Princess Diana's Cartier watch doesn't hurt. The series is full of such moments, like in episode two, when Mindy Kaling tells the duchess that she's a big fan of her style.

"Your fashion is one of my favorite things," Kaling tells the Duchess of Sussex, admitting, “Sometimes I will look like where’s that coat from, go to Max Mara dot com, and it’s already sold out. Can you tell me about your clothes?"

Even though Meghan—who says she "likes high-low" fashion— reveals that she's wearing a pricey Loro Piano sweater, she admits that her loose trousers are from none other than Zara.

Meghan Markle wearing a gray t-shirt leaning on a kitchen counter and smiling

The Duchess of Sussex wore a relaxed gray tee in an episode of With Love, Meghan.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle wearing jeans and brown Crocs bending down to feed chickens

The Duchess of Sussex headed to her chicken coop in comfy Crocs.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The duchess has relied on a number of classic pieces from J.Crew over the years, and she chose an often-worn Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt from the brand while making a balloon arch. So beloved is the past-season style that it revealed wear under the arms—a sign of a tried-and-true fave.

She also wore a creamy sweater shell from J.Crew and several pairs of accessible jeans, including a light-wash $195 style from La Ligne. And even though her enviable jewelry collection isn't exactly affordable—minus a pair of under-$250 knotted Anine Bing earrings—she effortlessly mixes designer pieces with high street brands throughout the series.

Of course, not everything is from Zara or J.Crew, with the duchess showing off a very Julia Roberts polka dot Carolina Herrera dress in the kitchen and a ship-patterned Emilia Wickstead style for a garden party with Kaling.

Whether she's in a belted Sézane shirt dress, a Northwestern sweatshirt or crisp $40 linen apron, the Duchess of Sussex gives off relaxed California energy as she gardens, cooks and arranges flowers with aplomb. The best part? Many of her items are still in stock (albeit some in a different colorway).

