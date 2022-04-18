Shania Twain Taught Harry Styles That Men Are Trash, He Revealed at Coachella

There aren't a lot of celebs that just about everyone would agree is one of the best people. I mean, let's see, probably Rihanna? Zendaya? Selena Gomez?

Anyway, I'd say it's fair to assume that Shania Twain and Harry Styles are two of the most loved celebs out there. And here they were, at Coachella weekend one, performing "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" together. Talk about moments that audience will never forget.

(Image credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur)

Even better, while welcoming Twain on stage during his set, Styles revealed a very important lesson the country singer taught him as a kid.

"I have to tell you, in my car with my mother, as a child, this lady taught me to sing," he said (via the Daily Star). "She also taught me that men are trash, but to you, the memories you gave me with my mother, I'll be forever grateful." OMG, obsessed.

The ex-Directioner added, "So grateful that you're here with us tonight, this is very special to me, thank you so much, I hope you're enjoying it, I'm having a blast."

It's hard to say who was in more disbelief over the duet. Twain answered, "I am so honored and thrilled to be here, thank you, Harry.

"I mean, come on, I'm kind of lost for words, I'm a bit starstruck, what can I say?

"I'm a fan of you, I realize that when I was writing this song ["You're Still the One"], you were just a kid, just a little kid.

"It's kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here and singing this song with you, so I think I'm just in love and this song is all about love, let's just sing about love."

If that wasn't awesome enough, Hazza wore the most amazing sequined rainbow jumpsuit for his set.

(Image credit: Getty/Kevin Mazur)

How hard can it be to get tickets for weekend two, amirite?