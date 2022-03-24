The homespun trend has made its way into the fashion sphere. Which means that this spring and summer, crochet hats will continue to be a popular, statement-making accessory. With a growing number of designers jumping on the crochet trend, the options now span far and wide, from runway-plucked pieces to handcrafted Etsy finds. Ahead, we've got a selection of cheery crochet hats to shop.

BP Crochet Bucket Hat $18.75 at Nordstrom.com It doesn't get much cuter than this bright red floral bucket hat. Style it with a pair of jeans and a tee for the ultimate Cali-girl vibe.

Hat Attack Chic Crochet Bucket Hat $103.50 at Saksfifthavenue.com This chic woven raffia bucket hat will seamlessly pair with all of your other timeless wardrobe staples.

Chloé Crochet Cotton Bob Hat $510 at Nordstrom.com Hand-crocheted in Italy, this large weave bucket hat will keep up your shade and your style.

Alanui Beach Break Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat $530 at Matchesfashion.com Known for their knit creations, Alanui's crochet beach hat has handbraided bandana laces and a trim made from recycled beads.

AGR Crocheted Cotton Beanie $460 at Net-a-Porter.com Check out Missoni alumni Alicia Robinson's new line filled with fun accessories, like this rainbow-striped hat with a scalloped edge.

Sensi Studio Hat $135 at Saksfifthavenue.com All Sensi Studio designs are made by hand in Ecuador, working alongside artisan women throughout the Andes region. This hat, part of the Mediterranean collection, is crafted from straw and raffia—and is completely handmade.

O'Neil Nadie Bucket Hat $44 at Nordstrom.com Lightweight and breathable, this crochet bucket hat is ideal for sunny days at the beach.

Memorial Day Crochet Floral Bucket Hat $175 at modaoperandi.com Loved by celebs like Ella Emhoff and Bella Hadid, this crochet accessory brand was started by a mother-daughter-duo who create vibrant prints and bold color schemes.