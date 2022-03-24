The 9 Best Crochet Hats to Brighten Your Day
Quirky and a bit kitschy, these crochet hats will add instant cool to any outfit.
The homespun trend has made its way into the fashion sphere. Which means that this spring and summer, crochet hats will continue to be a popular, statement-making accessory. With a growing number of designers jumping on the crochet trend, the options now span far and wide, from runway-plucked pieces to handcrafted Etsy finds. Ahead, we've got a selection of cheery crochet hats to shop.
BP Crochet Bucket Hat
It doesn't get much cuter than this bright red floral bucket hat. Style it with a pair of jeans and a tee for the ultimate Cali-girl vibe.
Hat Attack Chic Crochet Bucket Hat
This chic woven raffia bucket hat will seamlessly pair with all of your other timeless wardrobe staples.
Chloé Crochet Cotton Bob Hat
Hand-crocheted in Italy, this large weave bucket hat will keep up your shade and your style.
Alanui Beach Break Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat
Known for their knit creations, Alanui's crochet beach hat has handbraided bandana laces and a trim made from recycled beads.
AGR Crocheted Cotton Beanie
Check out Missoni alumni Alicia Robinson's new line filled with fun accessories, like this rainbow-striped hat with a scalloped edge.
Sensi Studio Hat
All Sensi Studio designs are made by hand in Ecuador, working alongside artisan women throughout the Andes region. This hat, part of the Mediterranean collection, is crafted from straw and raffia—and is completely handmade.
O'Neil Nadie Bucket Hat
Lightweight and breathable, this crochet bucket hat is ideal for sunny days at the beach.
Memorial Day Crochet Floral Bucket Hat
Loved by celebs like Ella Emhoff and Bella Hadid, this crochet accessory brand was started by a mother-daughter-duo who create vibrant prints and bold color schemes.
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
