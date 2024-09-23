Saddle Up: A Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration Is Imminent
Here's everything we know based on the (cryptic) announcement.
For those wondering where the rest of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter visuals galloped off to, I come bearing good news: Apparently, you'll be able to wear them.
A Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration was just announced via Instagram on Sept. 23. Details about the collection are like water in the desert: scarce, but not impossible to find. Judging by the yeehaw-fueled rise of barrel jeans and denim-on-denim outfits throughout fashion, plus buzzy collaborations like Kacey Musgraves's horse girl lineup for Reformation, it's safe to bet that ranch-ready silhouettes will be present and accounted for in this Levi's go-round. And who better to dream up the definitive cowgirl-inspired collection than Mrs. Carter herself?
Read on for everything we know about the Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration, and check back often for updates. Who knows? There may even eventually be a Renaissance Part II tour where you can wear it.
The Beyoncé x Levi's Announcement
Word of the Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration arrived via a red illustration on the Levi's Instagram account, shared Sept. 23, 2024. The graphic shows the silhouette of a cowgirl on top of a horse—almost exactly like Beyoncé's pose on the Cowboy Carter cover.
"INTRODUCING: A New Chapter," Levi's captioned the post, which raked up more than 34,000 likes in a few hours. The brand tagged Beyoncé's account on the cowgirl's shirt. And...that's it!
A post shared by Levi's (@levis)
A photo posted by on
Beyoncé, for her part, has not shared the announcement—or any other nod to the collection—at press time.
What Did Beyoncé Design for Levi's?
Considering that Levi's is one of the oldest denim companies in the United States, and that it's celebrity-beloved for its 501s, Beyoncé x Levi's is almost guaranteed to include a lot of jeans. Going by the lyrics to "Levii's Jeans," you could even guess that they'll be in slim, body-hugging silhouettes.
This is all speculation so far. Beyoncé and Levi's haven't shared more than the collaboration illustration on Instagram: no behind-the-scenes shots from the design studio, no official press release, nothing. If Beyoncé's recent fashion choices are any clues, the lineup could include a vintage hair scarf (like the bandana she wore in the Hamptons this summer) or chaps (like the set she wore on the Cowboy Carter vinyl cover).
Okay, But When Will Beyoncé x Levi's Go on Sale?
Great question! Alas, Beyoncé x Levi's does not yet have a release date. In fact, the announcement didn't include any indication regarding when the collection would reach stores. Rest easy knowing that I'll update this post as soon as more information is available. For now, get back to streaming Cowboy Carter.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
