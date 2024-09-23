For those wondering where the rest of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter visuals galloped off to, I come bearing good news: Apparently, you'll be able to wear them.

A Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration was just announced via Instagram on Sept. 23. Details about the collection are like water in the desert: scarce, but not impossible to find. Judging by the yeehaw-fueled rise of barrel jeans and denim-on-denim outfits throughout fashion, plus buzzy collaborations like Kacey Musgraves's horse girl lineup for Reformation, it's safe to bet that ranch-ready silhouettes will be present and accounted for in this Levi's go-round. And who better to dream up the definitive cowgirl-inspired collection than Mrs. Carter herself?

Read on for everything we know about the Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration, and check back often for updates. Who knows? There may even eventually be a Renaissance Part II tour where you can wear it.

The Beyoncé x Levi's Announcement

Word of the Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration arrived via a red illustration on the Levi's Instagram account, shared Sept. 23, 2024. The graphic shows the silhouette of a cowgirl on top of a horse—almost exactly like Beyoncé's pose on the Cowboy Carter cover.

"INTRODUCING: A New Chapter," Levi's captioned the post, which raked up more than 34,000 likes in a few hours. The brand tagged Beyoncé's account on the cowgirl's shirt. And...that's it!

A post shared by Levi's (@levis) A photo posted by on

Beyoncé, for her part, has not shared the announcement—or any other nod to the collection—at press time.

What Did Beyoncé Design for Levi's?

Considering that Levi's is one of the oldest denim companies in the United States, and that it's celebrity-beloved for its 501s, Beyoncé x Levi's is almost guaranteed to include a lot of jeans. Going by the lyrics to "Levii's Jeans," you could even guess that they'll be in slim, body-hugging silhouettes.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is all speculation so far. Beyoncé and Levi's haven't shared more than the collaboration illustration on Instagram: no behind-the-scenes shots from the design studio, no official press release, nothing. If Beyoncé's recent fashion choices are any clues, the lineup could include a vintage hair scarf (like the bandana she wore in the Hamptons this summer) or chaps (like the set she wore on the Cowboy Carter vinyl cover).

Okay, But When Will Beyoncé x Levi's Go on Sale?

Great question! Alas, Beyoncé x Levi's does not yet have a release date. In fact, the announcement didn't include any indication regarding when the collection would reach stores. Rest easy knowing that I'll update this post as soon as more information is available. For now, get back to streaming Cowboy Carter.