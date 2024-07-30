Beyoncé Wears Archival Assless Chaps on Her New 'Cowboy Carter' Vinyl Cover
As one does.
Though Beyoncé made a recent pivot to Olympics-inspired style, her cowgirl days are far from over. The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer recently posed for the new Cowboy Carter vinyl cover and her outfit stayed true to the theme.
Photographed by Blair Caldwell, the shot shows a glimmering Beyoncé framed by star-shaped flames. While leaning up against a golden motorcycle, Beyoncé leaned into her Western fashion favorites.
Styled by Shiona Turini, she wore fringed gloves, a low-cut bodysuit, and a pair of flared assless chaps—all bathed in glittering crimson rhinestones. And, because she hasn't been seen without a cowboy hat since 2021, Beyoncé finished with a crystal-embellished 10-gallon to match.
In the age of archival, it was only right for the singer to pull from a past designer collection—in this case, that of Thierry Mugler. Beyoncé's get-up hit the runway some 33 years ago, for the designer's Spring/Summer 1992 "Cow-Boys" collection. Covered in hearts and stars, the glittering masterpiece was dramatic in every way—the aesthetic Mugler is known for.
Even those most distantly related to the Bey Hive are likely still acquainted with the singer's love of assless chaps. Over the last few years, she's made the style an integral part of her horse girl aesthetic—so they're the perfect choice for her latest cover art.
In the past year alone, she's worn a metallic silver pair styled with a gray fur coat, and a leather style in red white and blue (worn with the matching jacket). She's worn them in denim, she's worn them in chocolate leather—all with matching cowboy hats, of course.
If Beyoncé has anything to do with it—and she absolutely does—cowgirl summer is just getting started.
